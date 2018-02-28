Medieval Times Puts a Queen on the Throne, But the Men Still Rule

For the first time, the kingdom in Dallas-based Medieval times is a matriarchy.

Medieval Times is a little less reflective of the Dark Ages with a new storyline that revolves around a queen protagonist. Since the founding of the popular dinner theater franchise in 1983, women previously played roles as princesses bequeathed by their fathers in marriage to the most victorious knight. Now, Queen Doña Maria Isabella (played by Erin Zapcic) leads the show by hosting attendees to a banquet with the customary jousting tournament serving as headliner entertainment.

The change seems like a response to the recent #MeToo and #TimesUp gender equality movements, but the Irving-based company says it’s a coincidence. The rewriting of the script — a year and half before the notorious Harvey Weinstein allegations began — was a response to audience feedback that questioned why women played only supporting roles. It seems like progress.

Queen Isabella makes her debut on a stately white Andalusian horse with a golden cape flared around her. Neon lights reflect against smoke from machines as adults applaud and children shriek over dramatic music.