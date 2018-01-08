Amaravati's South Indian Specialties Offer an Adventure for Breakfast Lovers in Irving

Unless you have traveled to India or are of Indian origin, you’ve likely never experienced the spicy, comforting delight that is to be found in a hot Indian breakfast. Unlike the legendary American and English breakfasts, there are no bacon or sausages in the vegetarian Indian breakfast, but there are pancakes, or something like them, called dosas, along with a variety of other breads, curries and chutneys that will leave you warm inside and prepared to face the day ahead.

The northern outskirts of Dallas in particular host a substantial distribution of Indian restaurants, but there hasn’t been anywhere to experience an Indian breakfast outside of someone’s home until recently with the opening of Amaravati Indian Fine Dine in Las Colinas. Owners Malathi Gundala and Manjulata Kanneganti wanted to bring DFW a sampling of their native food from a South Indian region called Andhra Pradesh, an area known for its uncommonly spicy food. While a visit to the 20-item lunch buffet or the a la carte dinner service is recommended for its fiery stir-fries and curries made with Kanneganti’s own chili oil, getting there before 11 a.m. is a must for all lovers of Indian cuisine and eaters of breakfast.

The menu will be foreign to Westerners unfamiliar with Indian breakfast fare, so allowing oneself to be in the presence of a mystery while working around a circular thali of intense flavors is the best way to approach the meal. To get a sampling of more than one treat, arrive with an appetite and go with one of the four combos that max out at $8.99.