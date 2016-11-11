It's North Texas Beer Week — Here Are the Best of This Week's Many, Many Events

EXPAND North Texas Beer Week is here. North Texas Beer Week

Now that the election is over, it's finally time Dallas to unite again over our favorite thing: beer. The annual North Texas Beer Week kicks off Friday with events taking place across the DFW area. But rather than digging fruitlessly through hundreds of events, here's a rundown of events that stand out. Events in bold are editor's picks.

Friday, Nov. 11

Julia Pearl Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Festival

Up in Plano, executive chef Jermaine Brown will be serving up a five-course tasting menu of Southern comforts, while Rob Holbert & Company will keep the groove going with live music. And in between bites of delicious bacon-laced dishes, guests can sample various beers and bourbons from around the country. Tickets can be purchased here for $50. (2301 N. Central Expressway)

Martin House Brewing Co. Gummies, Queens and Gose flight

From 6 to 9 p.m., Luck will be offering a flight of gummy treats, made in house, paired with Martin House's Queen of the Mist (Tart Cherries), Queen of the Mist (Prickly Pear), Queen of the Mist (Black Currant), and Salty Lady Gose. Martin House's head brewer, Cody Martin will also be on hand to answer your questions about his brews. (220 S Sylvania Ave. #209, Fort Worth)

Pounds & Pints at CiboDivino

Starting on Friday, and available through Sunday, guests can choose between CiboDivino’s savory rib eye or boneless NY strip served with braised cabbage, potatoes as well as a side salad and pint for $29.99. (1868 Sylvan Ave.)

North Texas Beer Week Kick Off Party

Starting at 6 p.m., hit up one of Deep Ellum's newest bars, Dots Hop House and Cocktail Courtyard, located between Braindead Brewing and The Bomb Factory. The bar has 99 craft beer taps and 75 whiskeys with a full kitchen, as well as 10,000 square feet of dog-friendly outdoor space. (2645 Commerce St.)

Oaty McOatface Beer and Bacon Pairing at Texas Ale Project

From 5 to 8 p.m., Texas Ale Project is releasing their Oaty McOatface oatmeal stout with Pouring Glory Growler Fill Station & Grill staff on site making bacon. For $20, you can get a flight of T.A.P. beer and paired with bacon. (1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.)

Community's Macallan Barrel Aged Legion Release

Community has been aging their Russian imperial stout in Macallan Scotch whisky barrels for a whole year, and are releasing it in their taproom starting at 5 p.m. Expect it to have notes of chocolate, coffee, oak and peat. There will also be specialty gold foil BA Legion Tulip glassware on a first-come basis. More info can be found here. (1530 Inspiration Drive #200)

2016 North Texas Beer Week Kick Off Karbach KR&D Fresh Nugs Pint Night

Starting at 7 p.m., Old Chicago at Mockingbird Station will be hosting a Karbach KR&D release called Fresh Nug, which is a hop pale ale brewed with Cascade and Citra hops overnighted from the state of Washington. Karbach's KR&D Series allows employees from all areas of the company the opportunity to pitch ideas for new, inventive releases as draught-only experiments. (5319 N. Central Expressway)

Freaky Firkin Friday at OHB

From 4 to 8 p.m., Oak Highlands Brewery will be selling a firkin of a Belgian IPA with Simcoe and Mittelfruh hops. This will only be available on Friday in their taproom. (10484 Brockwood Road)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Untapped Festival

Untapped Festival, Texas’ hugely popular craft beer and music festival, will celebrate five years of beer and music at Fair Park. This year’s Untapped will feature over 100 breweries and more than 400 different beers, along with music from bands like TV on the Radio. Tickets can be found here. Doors for Stout/VIP admission are at 2:30 p.m. and general admission starts at 3:30 p.m.

Community's Saturday Tour & Open House

While many breweries are doing their standard tours on Saturdays, Community will be offering many yet-to-be-announced special beers for North Texas Beer Week, in addition to their normal lineup. Admission begins at 2 p.m., which includes three drink tokens.

Angie's Friends Dog Adoption Event at OHB

From noon to 6 p.m., Oak Highlands Brewery will host an Angie's Friends dog adoption event, along with food available from Double M BBQ.

Lakewood Brewing Lion Share III Pint Night

Starting at 7 p.m. at Old Chicago at Mockingbird Station, Lakewood's Lion Share III will be on tap. An old ale aged in red wine barrels and coming in at 9 percent ABV, this is Lakewood's third anniversary brew. Made with a combination of prolonged aging and old brewing methods, it's aged for 3 to 4 months in Napa Valley red wine barrels, the beer should have notes of port wine and dried fruit.

Noble Rey at the Dallas Farmers Market's Grand Opening

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Noble Rey's Farmers Market location will finally open. This has been anticipated for months, and finally provides the Farmers Market with an excellent craft beer bar.

Op. Bravo at Shannon Brewing Co.

From noon to 7 p.m., Shannon Brewing Co. in Keller is partnering with Homebrew 4 Heroes to host Op. Bravo, a BJCP-sanctioned homebrew competition and "hero recognition" event. Op. Bravo allows brewers to pour their beer for heroes, get immediate feedback and provides them a chance to say thank you in person. Heroes (current and former members of any branch of the military along with police, fire and EMT) will play beer judge for the day and will cast their votes for their favorite beer. Hero-for-a-day wristbands will also be available for purchase ($7). These will allow any guest to sample the beers being submitted in the people's choice category. (818 N. Main St., Keller)

Sunday, Nov. 13

HopFusion Ale Works Dallas Launch Party at Luck

All day Sunday, Luck will host the Dallas release of HopFusion Ale Works. As mentioned before, this is a brewery worth checking out. Luck will have the following beers on tap along with a special food pairing flight options: Feisty Blonde Honey Vanilla Blonde Ale (8.27 percent ABV), Hairpin Rye Pale Ale (6.38 percent ABV), Steampipe Black Rye IPA (7.81 percent ABV) and Fur Slipper Imperial Milk Stout (8.63 percent ABV). The Feisty Honey Vanilla Blonde is highly recommended. (3011 Gulden Lane #112)

The Spin Room Festival at On Rotation

From noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, On Rotation will celebrate North Texas Beer Week with their own festival. When the taproom doors open, On Rotation will have all 16 taps set up with their own On Rotation brews. Some will be old favorites but many will be brand new releases. Be sure to check out what's on tap ahead of time here. (7328 Gaston Ave. #110)

Wild Acre Growler Night at Social Pie

Starting at 5 p.m., if you fill a growler with any of the Wild Acre Beers, you can keep the growler for free. Which is something worth doing, especially if you have been debating about pulling the trigger on a growler. (5855 Maple Ave.)

Sunday Funday with Peticolas Brewing at Lakewood Growler

Starting at 2 p.m., Lakewood Growler will be tapping a rare cask of Velvet Hammer with cherries. They will also have on tap: Velvet Hammer, Golden Opportunity, Sit Down or I'll Sit You Down, Royal Scandal, Too Soon, A Lost Epic, Prime Minister, Operation Collaboration and Wintervention. So, for fans of Peticolas, it doesn't get much better than this. (6448 E. Mockingbird Lane)

Jam Band and Brewtails at The Ginger Man in Lakewood

Starting at 3 p.m., The Ginger Man in Lakewood's house Jam Band has 20-plus musicians who play songs across all genres and eras. They will also be serving "brunch brewtails" with their live music. On this Sunday, they will have a michelada with Martin House's Salty Lady, a beer-mosa with Bavik Pilsner and fresh squeezed orange juice, and a house sangria with a California cab and fresh fruit. (6341 La Vista Drive)

Monday, Nov. 14

NTX Beer Week at Whiskey Cake in Plano

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar in Plano will be celebrating all week with specials on their beer and bar bites parings that will be available all day; selections include short rib poutine, Thai pork belly sliders and farm toast. They will also be tapping Firestone Walker 19th Anniversary on Tuesday; DEBC's newest beer, The Fascinating Bellman, on Wednesday; and Karbach's Bourbon Barrel Hellfighter with Chocolate on Friday. (3601 Dallas Parkway)

North Texas Beer Week Trailblazers Panel at Lakewood Brewing Co.'s Taproom

From 6:30 to 9:00 p.m., a who's-who of local brewing talent will share their thoughts and advice about the DFW beer scene. Tickets will be limited to 75 seats. All ticketed guests will receive entry, three beers and a food ticket good for one meal. Tickets cost $28 and can be purchased here. Panelists will include: Fritz Rahr (Rahr & Sons), Dennis Wehrmann (Franconia), Jamie Fulton (Community), Tim Deemer (Lakewood), Dan Heinzerling (Humperdinks), Keith Schlabs (Flying Saucers), Rick Ali (Lone Star Bevs) and Brian Brown (beer historian). (2302 Executive Drive, Garland)

Pour Man's Beer Dinner with The Collective Brewing Project

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Common Table will offer four off-menu courses and four Collective Brewing Project beers all for $29. The menu has not been announced, but they will have Collective's Brett SMaSHY IPA, End of the Weak chocolate milk stout, Rosemary and Peach Bier de Garde and a mixed sour culture beer called Wood Folk. (2917 Fairmount St.)

Women of Craft Beer Happy Hour and Q&A

At Braindead Brewing, from 6-9 p.m., some of the women representing the various aspects of North Texas beer — including production, sales, management and distribution — will be on hand for happy hour and a Q&A session. (2625 Main St.)

Lakewood & Rahr dual pairing Cheesecake Flight

From 6 to 10 p.m. at Luck, they will be pairing Sin Mint Temptress and Punkel from Lakewood Brewing Co. as well as Tenderfoot (barley wine) and the 12th anniversary beer (barrel-aged wheat wine with cherries) from Rahr & Sons Brewing Co., along with inspired offerings from Your Favorite Cheesecake.

Communal Beer Dinner at Community

Starting at 7 p.m., Community Beer Co. will host a beer dinner. Community has been brewing and cellaring rare beers for the event and will work with yet-to-be-named local farmers and chefs for the dinner in their brewery's production facility. Tickets are extremely limited and can be found here.

The Mixmaster featuring Bishop Cider at On Rotation

Running from 6-10 p.m., On Rotation will be combining beers and ciders into unique beer cocktails. This event will feature selected ciders from Dallas' Bishop Cider Co.

Wild Acre Invades State & Allen

Starting at 5 p.m., Fort Worth's Wild Acre will be taking over the taps at State & Allen, offering glassware & swag — yet another event at which to stock up on beer glasses. Nick Rallo suggests ordering the turkey burger. (2400 Allen St.)

Sierra Nevada Pint Night (Featuring Narwhal glassware)

From 7-9 p.m., Old Chicago at Mockingbird Station will feature Sierra Nevada's Narwhal with pint glass, which will be limited in supply. Narwhal is a 10.2 percent ABV imperial stout with a serious malt flavor, notes of espresso, baker’s cocoa, roasted grain and a light hint of smoke.

Funky Fermentables Symposium at Craft Beer Cellar

From 6-8:30 p.m., East Dallas' new craft beer bar and bottle shop, Craft Beer Cellar, will offer special sour beer and Southern cheese pairings, described as a "casual tasting event." Special guest, Ali Hammer-Cameron from North Carolina, where she has spent the past six months making cheese, will have artisanal cheeses paired with sour beers. CBC will be featuring a cheese called Rowdy Gentleman that has been bathed with a sour beer daily for two months, giving it a robust, yet slightly sweet flavor. CBC will also feature Bayerischer Berliner-Weisse, Boulevard Love Child #7, Hanssens Lambic Experimental Cassis, Deep Ellum Play Date and a secret beer they have yet to announce. (6324 Gaston Ave.)

Peticolas Brewing Tap Takeover at Cedar Springs Tap House

From 6-9 p.m., Cedar Springs Tap House we will be feature Peticolas' Velvet Hammer on tap, as well as Sit Down Or I'll Sit You Down. They will also be offering a daily special of chicken fried chicken (or steak) with gravy and mashed potatoes for $11.99. (4123 Cedar Springs Road #100)

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Spuds & Suds at CiboDivino

From Tuesday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 20, CiboDivino will offer a different special each day during this series – a craft beer paired with a unique potato-centric dish. Many of the featured beers represent local DFW breweries with the exception of two special features from Italy and Colorado.

Big Beers, Barleywines, & Belgian Brewsday Tuesday at The Common Table

Starting at 6 p.m., The Common Table will be tapping Bourbon County Rye Regal Stout, Deschutes Abyss, Community Divinity, Community's MacAllen BA Legion and Lakewood's Thread Spinner.

Brewpub Night at Braindead Brewing

Starting at 6 p.m., Braindead will host beers from various DFW brewpubs like Brash, Chimera Brewing Co, Small Brewpub and more. This is a great chance to try a number of beers without traveling all over the city.

The Road to Nowhere with BrainDead Brewing and The Common Table

After purchasing a ticket, attendees will meet at The Common Table at 5:30 to drink for an hour, then get on a 55-person charter bus where they will be driven around. During that time, staff will serve beer, have some fun, and attendees will enjoy a surprise or two. Then, attendees will drink at BrainDead for an hour and a half, eat, and then drink brewpub beer from BrainDead or one of the other featured brewpubs. After that, they will get back on the charter bus, drive around again, open more bottles, and then finally get back to The Common table by 9 p.m.-ish for more drinking. Tickets are $45 and can be bought here.

Beer & Cheese: A Fellowship of Fermented Foods

From 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Taproom at Lakewood Brewing Co. will have Tyler Coenen from Scardello Artisan Cheese guide drinkers and cheese fans through the different flavors and types of cheese and how they pair with craft beers. Attendees will sample four different brews and see how each cheese is complimented or changes with the beer it's paired with. The 50 available tickets are just $30 and include a complimentary pint of beer, four 5 oz. samples of beer and eight different cheeses (two paired with each beer.) Expect to enjoy limited beer offerings from Lakewood Brewing, too.

Craft Beer & Artisan Cheese Pairing at Community Beer Co.

Starting at 6 p.m., Community will have a special North Texas Beer Week edition of their Craft Beer and Artisan Cheese Pairing. Ali Morgan, from Prodigal Farms, will be pairing four special edition craft brews with a complimentary and contrasting cheese. Tickets are $30.

Peticolas Vs. The World Trivia at On Rotation

From 7:30-9 p.m., On Rotation has challenged Peticolas Brewing Co. to join in a trivia battle in honor of North Texas Beer Week. Bring a trivia team and go up against Team Peticolas in taproom trivia while enjoying a special keg of Great Scot that has been aged to commemorate Peticolas' previous GABF gold medal win.

Green Flash Pint Night Plus Karaoke

Starting at 7 p.m. at Old Chicago at Mockingbird Station, Green Flash will have a special tapping of the West Coast IPA poured in a Vintage Rayon Vert Goblet until 9 PM. Karaoke will then start at 9 p.m. and run until close.

Revolver Yam Dankee Beer Launch and Rare Tappings

Starting at 6 p.m., Craft and Growler will be tapping Revolver's newest beer: Yam Dankee, a sweet potato IPA. They will also have Revolver's Sangre Y Miel, Ouroboros and Blood and Honey on tap. (3601 Parry Ave.)

Revolver Tap Takeover and Geeks Who Drink Trivia at Cedar Springs Tap House

From 6-9 p.m., Tap Takeover will feature Revolver Brewing, tapping Blood & Honey, Death Ray IPA and Yam Dankee. It's also a pint night, so beers will come with a collectible glass to take home. That night also features Geeks Who Drink Trivia from 7-9 p.m.

If you've ever wanted to try a beer and cheese pairing, you'll have plenty of opportunity during North Texas Beer Week. Beth Rankin

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Manhattan Project Beer Company Release Party at Luck

From 6-10 p.m., Luck will be celebrating NTX Beer Week by hosting The Manhattan Project Beer Company. They will have the following beers on tap with a special food pairing flight option: Hoppenheimer, a 7.4 percent IPA; Inception, a 7.1 percent Belgian Brown Ale; Half-Life, a 6.2 percent American Wheat Ale; and Plutonium 239, a 6.2 percent coconut porter.

Mudhen Meat and Greens' Goat Roast and Beer Dinner with Firestone Walker

Mudhen Meat and Greens at the Dallas Farmers Market is having a goat roast and beer-paired dinner featuring Firestone Walker Brewery from 6:30-9 p.m. Chef Suki Otsuki pairs three courses with some of Firestone Walker’s rarest brews including Firestone Walker Pivo Pils, Stivo, Opal, 2015 Merkin, Helldorado and the 2015 Sucaba. The price is $50 per person and seating is limited; tickets can be purchased here.

Peticolas Trivia Night at The Common Table

Starting at 8 p.m., The Common Table will host another round of trivia with the gang from Peticolas, and will have Prime Minister, Velvet Hammer, Wintervention and the 2016 version of A Lost Epic on tap.

Founders' Founder Night at Braindead Brewing

From 5-7 p.m., Braindead Brewing will have an evening with Founders Brewing Co. owner Dave Engbers.

Firestone Walker Whale Flight at Braindead Brewing

From 7-9 p.m., Firestone Walker will have their Sucaba, Sitckee Monkee, Parabola and XIV beers paired with bites from chef David for $40.

Bullies & Brews at Texas Ale Project

From 6-9 PM, T.A.P. will host the No Bully Left Behind! organization, who rescuse "bully breed" dogs. Enjoy craft beer, brew bites, treats for your pups and live music. Tickets include one free beer and are available here.

Odell Pint Night Featuring Drumroll APA and Team Trivia

Starting at 7 p.m., Old Chicago at Mockingbird Station will have Doug Odell on hand from Odell Brewing, while tapping Odell's 90 Shillings. They will also be tapping exclusives, such as Old Chicago Smashed Hop Blonde and Drumroll APA. Then, starting at 8 p.m., team trivia will run until 10 p.m.

Old School 8-Bit Tourney at Noble Rey Brewing Co.

Starting at 6 p.m., Noble Rey Brewing will host a "knock down, drag out, no holds barred, old school" arcade tournament with prizes, put on with Tall Grass Brewing and Freeplay Arcade. (2636 Farrington St.)

Revolver Vertical Growler Event at Social Pie

Starting at 6 p.m., Social Pie will be tapping Revolver's 2014 and 2015 versions of Mother's Little Fracker and 2015's Fracker Barrel One.

Oak Highlands Brewing Tap Takeover/Keep The Growler at Lakewood Growler

Starting at 6 p.m., Oak Highlands Brewery takes over Lakewood Growler and customers can keep the growler for one low price. Lakewood Growler will have six taps with classic and rare OHB beers to take home beer in specialty growlers.

Peticolas vs. Lakewood Brewery Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat Dallas

Peticolas Brewing Company and Lakewood Brewing Co. will compete to see who can make the best burger, along with pours of special brews from each of the competitors. Each burger ordered is a vote cast, and representatives from each brewery will be in the house to talk beer and promote their burgers. The competition will last through Sunday at Rodeo Goat Dallas. (1926 Market Center Blvd.)

Austin Eastciders Tap Takeover at Cedar Springs Tap House

From 6-9 p.m., Cedar Springs Tap House will partner with Austin Eastciders to host a release of their limited edition tequila barrel-aged cider. Cedar Springs will also have their Texas Honey Cider on draft as well as Original, Hopped and Pineapple Cider in cans. They will also be offering a homemade Austin Easciders Cake.

Bring Your Own Vinyl with Oskar Blues at The Ginger Man Uptown

Starting at 6 p.m., The Ginger Man will have a turntable setup and ready to play customer's favorite vinyl albums from home or from the house collection. (2718 Boll St.)

Thursday, November 17

Meddlesome Moth's Birrificio del Ducato Beer Dinner

Meddlesome Moth has partnered with Italy's Birrificio del Ducato and founder/brewmaster Giovanni Campari for a beer paired dinner at 6:30 p.m. Chef Richard Graff is pairing four courses with six selected brews curated from the brewery. Cost is $80 per person, and because seating is limited, reservations are required and can be made on their website. (1621 Oak Lawn Ave.)

North Texas Presents: The ABGB at BrainDead Brewing

Starting at 6 p.m., after winning Brewpub of the Year and other GABF awards, Austin Beer Garden Brewery will be hosted at BrainDead for their first North Texas beer release. Local Hub Bicycle Shop will also be collaborating with BDB to host a neighborhood bike ride.

Suh Dewd! at The Common Table

Starting at 6 p.m., The Common Table will be tapping some of California's best beer: Alesmith's Speedway Stout with Vietnamese coffee, Alesmith Private Stock, The Bruery's White Oak and Poterie and a Firestone Walker flight of their 17th, 18th and 19th Anniversary brews.

Revolver Mother’s Little Fracker Blackout and Fun Guy Fun Gal Release Party

From 6-10 p.m. at Luck, Revolver Brewing's master brewer and cicerone Grant Wood will be on hand as Luck will be tapping a full vertical of 2013, 2014 and 2015 Mother's Little Fracker, 2014 Fracker Barrel One (Red wine barrel-aged Mother’s Little Fracker), Ouroboros (tequila barrel-aged Sidewinder), Mandarin, 2015 Anodyne and also Revolver's new brew: Fun Guy Fun Gal, a pale ale brewed with dried sea kelp, mushrooms, pink peppercorn, himalayan pink sea salt and lemon peels.

Bottle Cellar Raid at Lakewood Brewing

From 3-9 p.m., Lakewood Brewing will be selling some of their best aged bottles, including vintage releases haven't been seen in quite some time and may not be seen again. Bottles to be released: 2013 Bourbon Barrel Temptress, Brabo's Cut, Bokkenrijders Saint, Dymphna, DFW2, Raspberry Temptress and Troll Toll. Bottles must be purchased and consumed on site. Many of the bottles will be limited, so get there early.

Scardello Artisan Cheese Pairings at Texas Ale Project

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., Scardello Artisan Cheese and T.A.P. Beer Pairing will have Tyler Coenen host a beer/cheese pairing. Tickets can be found here and include an introductory pint and then at 7 p.m., attendees will receive a flight of four beers that will be paired with eight Scaredello cheeses. Coenen will discuss the cheeses and one of the founders of Texas Ale Project will discuss the beer. Tickets are limited.

Community Beer Co. and Peticolas Brewing Co-Tour

Starting at 6 p.m., arrive at the brewery of your choice and, after a while, a bus will shuttle you to the other brewery, then back to the starting brewery. Both breweries will have core beers offered, along with some special releases. $25 gets attendees a limited-edition commemorative glass, access to both breweries and brewery tours, samples and shuttle service. Ticket information can be found here.

Noble Rey Fun Times at On Rotation

From 6-10 p.m., Noble Rey Brewing Co. will bring a number of special brews to the On Rotation the taproom. Details have yet to be announced.

Den of Sin Growler Fills at Social Pie

Starting at 5 p.m., customers can pick up a growler fill of Rahr's infamous Den of Sin and get the growler for free.

Big Bad Barrel Aged Beer Party at Noble Rey

Starting at 7 p.m., Noble Rey will have barrel-aged beers from Community, Deschutes, Epic, Lakewood and Martin House. This is a ticketed event with seven beers and offerings from Proper Mini Pies. Tickets can be purchased here for $30.

Ballast Point Meet the Brewer and Rare Tapping at British Beverage Co.

Starting at 6 p.m., British Beverage Co. will have special tappings of Ballast Point's Red Velvet on Nitro, Cinnamon Raisin Commodore and will host special guest Colby Chandler, Ballast Point's brewer. (2800 Routh St.)

3 Nations Vanilla Kream Texas Gold Pint Night

Starting at 7 p.m., Old Chicago at Mockingbird Station will be giving away glassware filled with 3 Nations Texas Gold cream ale.

Founders Brewing Co. Happy Hour with Owner Dave Engbers

Starting at 5 p.m., The Ginger Man Uptown will host a meet and greet with Dave Engbers, co-founder/co-owner of Founders Brewing Co.

Guinness Glass Etching at The Ginger Man in Lakewood

Starting at 6 p.m., The Ginger Man will host Guinness for their annual glass etching event. Custom glass etching will be done onsite while supplies last.

Stone Meet and Greet with Head Brewer Jeremy Moynier at Craft Beer Cellar

From 7pm-9pm, Stone's head brewer, Jeremy Moynier will be on site. CBC will have Stone IPA, Stone 20th Anniversary Citracado, and Stone Encore 02-02-02, on tap and to take home in growlers. For every Stone purchase made a raffle ticket with the customer name on it will be placed in a hat. The lucky winners will receive an autographed bottle of Stone Bitter Chocolate Oatmeal Stout from Moynier.

Peticolas vs. Lakewood Brewery Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat Dallas

The burger battles continues. Peticolas Brewing Company and Lakewood Brewing Co. will continue the aforementioned burger battle. Each burger ordered will count as a vote.

Lakewood Brewing Tap Takeover at Cedar Springs Tap House

From 6-9 PM, Cedar Springs Tap House will showcase beers for North Texas Beer Week. On tap will be Lakewood's Threadspinner, All Call, Sin Mint Temptress, and Punkel; beers will come with a collectible glass to take home while supplies last.

Friday, November 18

Brewer's Ball at the Omni Hotel

A triumphant finale to wrap up the week, the Brewer’s Ball will feature delicious cuisine from the top beer-centric restaurants in North Texas and the chance to party with the elite founding fathers (or mothers) of each presenting brewery. Also included in the evening’s festivities is the pre-event lawn party and live broadcast featuring Mayor Mike Rawlings. Tickets are capped at 500 attendees. The party starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be found here for $125. (555 S Lamar St.)

North Texas Beer Week Somethin' Shady Firkin Tapping at Texas Ale Project

From 5-9 p.m., in honor of North Texas Beer Week, T.A.P. will be have their Somethin' Shady Firkin 11/18. The porter firkin will be made with toasted coconut, cocoa nibs and vanilla beans. More information can be found here.

Revolver Night at State & Allen

Starting at 5 p.m., State & Allen will have 2015 Mother's Little Fracker and 2015 Fracker Barrel One on tap, along with take-home glassware.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Somethin' Shady Pageant at Texas Ale Project

From 1-5 p.m., T.A.P. will be hosting a pageant of sorts for women, men and pets. The contest is to pick a winner from whomever looks the most like their Somethin' Shady lady on the can. There will be awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place — and prizes. Details can be found here.

Real Ale MV Morning Wood Beer Brunch with Brad Farbstein at The Meddlesome Moth

Starting at 10 a.m., Meddlesome Moth's Morning Wood Beer Brunch will feature Real Ale's eclectic beers from their Mysterium Verum series paired with a five-beer/four-course meal for $60. You can book your spot by calling the restaurant or purchase your meal/reservation here.

North Texas Beer Week Unleashed at On Rotation

From noon to midnight, On Rotation will release any local new brews they couldn't get to during the North Texas Beer Week festivities. Expect some beers that aren't normally on tap.

Stop & Smell the Tulips at Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery

From 4-8 p.m., Union Growler Co. and Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery will be offering some some special release beers and playing an extensive list of classic hip hop. There will also be special merchandise available benefiting Hope for the Warriors, a charity that helps wounded veterans and their families. Attendees can purchase a patron package for $25 to get a limited "Stop and Smell the Tulips" tulip glass, two beers to put in it and a Union Growler Co. shirt. (509 W. State St., Garland)

Bia Hoi Pop Up Shop at Malai Kitchen, plus $1 Pints

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Malai Kitchen be emulating the vibrant street food scene of Hanoi with vendors rolling out kegs of freshly brewed bia hoi, the light Vietnamese rice lager that inspired Malai’s in-house beer program, to serve alongside lunch. Patrons will crowd around plastic tables and stools to indulge in traditional street food and enjoy their beer, traditionally served for cheap, until the kegs run dry. To recreate the atmosphere, Braden and Yasmin Wages will open their front patio and offer their house-brewed bia hoi for $1 per pint. In addition to favorites from the regular menu, they will offer street food small plates inspired by their annual trips to the region. The event ends at 11 p.m., or until the bia hoi runs out. (3699 McKinney Ave #319)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Fort Worth Weekly's Homebrew Throwdown

Taking place at the Panther Island Pavilion’s Shack, this event is part homebrew contest and part beer festival. The Homebrew Throwdown will feature an all-star judging panel of brewers and staffers from various Fort Worth breweries. There will also be a Q&A panel with brewers. This event isn’t just for homebrewers. For attendees, the entry fee ($15 in advance here and $20 day of) will get you a sampling card that can be used to enjoy suds from a dozen or so DFW breweries that will be on site. There will also be live entertainment, beer games, food, retail vendors and they promise to show the Cowboys' game.

Peticolas Cupcake Flight Finale at Luck

Starting at 11 a.m., offerings from Cupcake Lodge include Lemon on Lemon, Red Velvet Waffle and Fried Chicken, Smoked Brisket with Sweet Cornbread, Slaw and BBQ sauce and Pancake and Bacon. On the final day of North Texas Beer Week, Michael Peticolas will bring a special collection of beers to pair with each cupcake. The selection is still being worked out but Luck but will have vintage beers on hand. Early arrival is highly suggested as the cupcake flight will be very limited.

Lakewood Glass Series and Cowboys Watching Party at the Lakewood Brewing Taproom

From noon to 6 p.m., for their monthly glass series day, Lakewood Brewing will be featuring an "Armchair auarterback football cooler pint glass." Purchase the beer and keep the glass as the Cowboys face the Baltimore Ravens.

Dirtbag Charities Official Calendar Signing at Luck

From 1-3 p.m., Jeff Dietzman and Ned Steel will be signing copies of the new North Texas Beerds Calendar. The calendar features bearded personalities from local breweries and watering holes. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Bodhi's Buddies, a scholarship charity that supports families with developmentally-disabled children. Dirtbag Charity reps will also be on hand selling copies of the calendar.

