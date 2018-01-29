Jeff's Vegan Brings Pho and Meat-Free Riffs on Americanized Chinese Food to Meat-Loving Frisco

Were it not for the “vegan” in its name, on first glance, it’s easy to miss that Jeff’s Vegan serves no animal products. It’s not a place that tries re-create nonvegan food using dairy and meat substitutes in every dish. For the most part, Jeff’s Vegan lets the plant-based food stand on its own. The menu consists mainly of Asian dishes, with a burger and burrito section thrown into the mix.

In the corner of a strip mall in Frisco, the space is open and bright. This new restaurant is an offshoot of the Loving Hut franchise, which touts itself as the fastest-growing vegan fast food chain in the world. With more than 200 restaurants in 35 countries, including an outpost in Addison, Loving Hut champions its core values of health, compassion, service, happiness, loyalty and “green.” You see these values emblazoned on the exterior windows of the restaurant, the only minor bit of vegan proselytizing apparent at Jeff’s.

The service is fast; food arrived less than five minutes after ordering. There are a few standouts on the menu: buffalo cauliflower ($12.95), the Mongolian deluxe ($12.95), spicy love ($12.95) and the smile of Buddha ($10.95). All are stir-fried dishes served with different vegetables and sauces.