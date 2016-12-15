Jettison Brings Booze and Brews Together for an Excellent Coffee Cocktail

The 'Spro Fizz isn't just delicious and boozy; it's sexy AF. Susie Oszustowicz

Dallas' new cocktail den darling Jettison does some great things. One of the best of those things is a coffee cocktail thanks to its sister shop next door, Houndstooth Coffee.

A favorite of their coffee options is the 'Spro Fizz, which brings together aged rum, espresso syrup and cream to make a cocktail that is perfectly sweet and is sure to give you a kick, both from the booze and the brew. Add an egg white and it may as well be an adult milkshake.

‘Spro Fizz

1.5 oz. aged rum (El Dorado 5-year)

0.5 oz. Gran Classico

0.75 oz. espresso syrup

1 oz. heavy cream

One (or 1 oz.) egg white

10 drops orange blossom water

1 dash lemon juice

1 dash Tiki Bitters

3-4 oz. soda Combine all except soda water. Dry shake and shake with ice. Strain into a glass on top of soda water. Garnish with nutmeg and orange zest.



Jettison at Houndstooth Coffee, 1878 Sylvan Ave.

