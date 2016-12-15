menu

Jettison Brings Booze and Brews Together for an Excellent Coffee Cocktail

At This Frisco Cafe, You Can Get a Photo of Your Cat Printed Onto Your Latte


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Jettison Brings Booze and Brews Together for an Excellent Coffee Cocktail

Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
The 'Spro Fizz isn't just delicious and boozy; it's sexy AF.
The 'Spro Fizz isn't just delicious and boozy; it's sexy AF.
Susie Oszustowicz
A A

Dallas' new cocktail den darling Jettison does some great things. One of the best of those things is a coffee cocktail thanks to its sister shop next door, Houndstooth Coffee.

Related Stories

A favorite of their coffee options is the 'Spro Fizz, which brings together aged rum, espresso syrup and cream to make a cocktail that is perfectly sweet and is sure to give you a kick, both from the booze and the brew. Add an egg white and it may as well be an adult milkshake.

‘Spro Fizz
1.5 oz. aged rum (El Dorado 5-year)
0.5 oz. Gran Classico
0.75 oz. espresso syrup
1 oz. heavy cream
One (or 1 oz.) egg white
10 drops orange blossom water
1 dash lemon juice
1 dash Tiki Bitters
3-4 oz. soda

Combine all except soda water. Dry shake and shake with ice. Strain into a glass on top of soda water. Garnish with nutmeg and orange zest.


Jettison at Houndstooth Coffee, 1878 Sylvan Ave.

Susie Oszustowicz
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Jettison
More Info
More Info

1878 Sylvan Ave.
Dallas, TX

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >