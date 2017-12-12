 


Linger over an indulgent meatless meal before Christmas Eve Mass (or just eat fancy seafood) at chef John Tesar's annual Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner.
John Tesar Is Hosting Another Fancy Christmas Eve Dinner, and Only 20 People Can Get In

Beth Rankin | December 12, 2017 | 4:00am
Somewhere between opening a burger stand in Plano's new Legacy Hall and planning a luxury caviar tour of Azerbaijan, chef John Tesar put together his annual Feast of the Seven Fishes, a Tesar tradition (based on an Italian-American custom) every Christmas Eve. This year's dinner will be at an undisclosed location revealed 48 hours beforehand, and only 20 diners will get in. (The press release says the dinner will be "at his festive Spoon Bar & Kitchen pop up," so feel free to speculate wildly.)

"Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian tradition derived from the Roman Catholic custom of celebrating Christmas Eve with a shared meatless meal before the midnight Mass," according to a press release about the dinner. "Since his days at Spoon, Chef Tesar has made this tradition his own by perfectly curating a fish and seafood meal for his guests."

At $175 per person (plus an added $50 for wine pairings), it's not cheap, but did you expect a multicourse Christmas Eve seafood dinner from a celebrity chef to be cheap? If you want tickets, snap them up before it sells out. We don't know exactly what will be on the menu, but we're pretty sure some fish will be involved.

If you're looking for something a little less exclusive, Dallas Fish Market will host several Feasts of the Seven Fishes from Dec. 18-23. None will be on Christmas Eve, but these dinners are still appropriately indulgent (and seafood filled) and cost $65 per guest.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

