Junction in Deep Ellum is Launching a Blues-Themed Speakeasy This Weekend

Chef Joshua Harmon knows his audience. A few weeks after launching a late-night bao cart in front of his trailblazing Deep Ellum restaurant Junction, Harmon is switching things up with a late-hours menu and a speakeasy that pays homage to the neighborhood's blues history.

Starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Junction "will be keeping doors open with new late night weekend hours complete with menu and drinks served in their main room, and seasoned adaptations on classic American cocktails in their new speakeasy," according to a press release.

To get to the speakeasy — appropriately named Leadbelly's, after Louisiana bluesman Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter, who frequented Deep Ellum venues — guests will walk through Junction's kitchen and enter a backroom bar run by veteran bartender Michael Sturdivant of the Cedars Social.