Kenichi in Victory Park Is Closing and Offering Major Discounts Until Their Final Day

From now through Kenichi's closure at the end of April, all food and sushi is 50 percent off. Courtesy of Kenichi

Kenichi in Victory Park is throwing in the towel after 10 years, according to a press release. The sushi spot will close at the end of April and, until then, all food (including sushi) will be 50 percent off. Via the release:

Located at Victory Park, Kenichi will close its doors at the end of April. With no plans to reopen this concept, co-owner Josh Babb of Rock Libations (the restaurant group behind new concept Musumé in HALL Arts, Shooters in Victory Park, Chop Shop in Carrolton and Chop Shop Live in Roanoke) says, “It has been a great run, and we are thankful to our guests for their loyalty all these years. We are excited to move on to another phase with fresh, new concepts in different locations and look forward to what the future brings.”

Rock Libations recently announced Musume, an Asian-fusion restaurant that's scheduled to open in the Arts District in November.

Businesses in Victory Park have struggled to gain footing in the mixed-use district, a neighborhood that sees large numbers of people during events at the American Airlines Center but is often quiet otherwise, despite new apartment buildings still under construction in the area.

Kenichi Dallas, 2400 Victory Park Lane

