Kick Off the War on Valentine's Day With True Food Kitchen's War of the Roses

Valentine's Day is an annual battle fought by singles everywhere. The commercials, the chocolates, the endless array of cheap last-minute gifts crowding entire aisles at the grocery store — it's all designed to annoy singles and instill terror in those tasked with buying gifts for their significant other. It's a battle of will to stay sane through the weeks of hell leading up to the 14th.

True Food Kitchen is getting in on the battle with the War of the Roses, a cocktail that's as potent as it is beautiful. From Feb. 10 to 14, singles (and, hell, whoever) can enjoy one for just $10 (along with three other boozy options). Or you can mix one up at home. Instructions for peeling yourself out of bed Feb. 15 after three of these, five brownies, an Easy Mac and two bags of popcorn not included.

I'd rather start a love affair with a drink than a person anyway ... more predictable.

War of the Roses

0.5 oz. lime

1 oz rose petal syrup*

0.5 oz. POM juice

1.5 oz. pomegranate-infused vodka**

Prosecco

Lime wheel

Dried rose petals Shake wet ingredients except prosecco until well combined and chilled, then strain over new ice into a pilsner glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with a lime wheel and floating rose petals . *Rose petal syrup

7.5 grams of rose petals

125 grams of sugar

5 oz. water Combine ingredients in a pot and place on stove. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 20 minutes. Keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. **Pomegranate-infused vodka

120 grams of pomegranate seeds per 1 liter of vodka Combine ingredients in an airtight container and allow to steep in the refrigerator. Check after two days and allow to steep longer to taste. Once desired taste is achieved, strain out seeds and store in the refrigerator.



True Food Kitchen, 8383 Preston Center Plaza

