Kick Off the War on Valentine's Day With True Food Kitchen's War of the Roses

Hide, Deep Ellum's Newest Cocktail Hideaway, Is Turning Things Upside Down


Kick Off the War on Valentine's Day With True Food Kitchen's War of the Roses

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Who needs a dozen roses? Just one will do ... if it's the garnish in this cocktail.
Courtesy of True Food Kitchen
Valentine's Day is an annual battle fought by singles everywhere. The commercials, the chocolates, the endless array of cheap last-minute gifts crowding entire aisles at the grocery store — it's all designed to annoy singles and instill terror in those tasked with buying gifts for their significant other. It's a battle of will to stay sane through the weeks of hell leading up to the 14th.

True Food Kitchen is getting in on the battle with the War of the Roses, a cocktail that's as potent as it is beautiful. From Feb. 10 to 14, singles (and, hell, whoever) can enjoy one for just $10 (along with three other boozy options). Or you can mix one up at home. Instructions for peeling yourself out of bed Feb. 15 after three of these, five brownies, an Easy Mac and two bags of popcorn not included.

I'd rather start a love affair with a drink than a person anyway ... more predictable.

War of the Roses
0.5 oz. lime
1 oz rose petal syrup*
0.5 oz. POM juice
1.5 oz. pomegranate-infused vodka**
Prosecco
Lime wheel
Dried rose petals

Shake wet ingredients except prosecco until well combined and chilled, then strain over new ice into a pilsner glass. Top with prosecco. Garnish with a lime wheel and floating rose petals .

*Rose petal syrup
7.5 grams of rose petals
125 grams of sugar
5 oz. water

Combine ingredients in a pot and place on stove. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 20 minutes. Keep for up to two weeks in the refrigerator.

**Pomegranate-infused vodka
120 grams of pomegranate seeds per 1 liter of vodka

Combine ingredients in an airtight container and allow to steep in the refrigerator. Check after two days and allow to steep longer to taste. Once desired taste is achieved, strain out seeds and store in the refrigerator.


True Food Kitchen, 8383 Preston Center Plaza

Susie Oszustowicz
True Food Kitchen
8383 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX 75225

truefoodkitchen.com

