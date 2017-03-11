Five Crazy Dishes to Try in Dallas Right Now

EXPAND The poke doughnut at the new Poke Bop is one of those kooky hybrid foods that Instagrammers love to love. Kevin Marple

Make those calories count this weekend by eating outside the box with one of these curious creations available around DFW.

Susie Oszustowicz Susie Oszustowicz

Chicken and Doughnuts at Fat Chicken

3011 Gulden Lane

At Trinity Groves' latest spot — another in Dallas' long line of homages to the almighty chicken — diners love the Southern-inspired cocktails, pie cart and Fat Chicken's take on chicken and waffles: fried chicken served with fresh doughnuts.

Eat at your own risk. Or just split it with every table around you. Sara Kerens

The Triple-Meat Cheeseburger at Wingfield’s Breakfast and Burger

2615 S. Beckley Ave.

If you're gonna go, go all the way — just don't hurt yourself while tackling Wingfield's triple cheeseburger.

It looks crazy, but trust us: the Sunrise is a great way to start the day. Beth Rankin

The Sunrise at Local Press + Brew

1605 N. Beckley Ave.

Espresso, fresh orange juice and ice may not sound like three things that belong in the same glass, but Local Press' Sunrise is shockingly delicious and delivers a caffeinated boost that'll get you through even the cloudiest morning.

Chicken Moto's Texas-Korea fusion is most apparent in the elotes, made with Korean pepper-spiced mayonnaise and cotija cheese. Taylor Danser

The Korean Elotes at Chicken Moto

2069 N. Central Expressway, Richardson

The team behind Bbbop took their most popular dish — Korean fried chicken — and opened a Richardson restaurant based around the sweet fried morsels. The Korean-Southern fusion spot has fun touches like Korean elotes and kimchi queso.

EXPAND Poke Bop is all about that Instagram life. Kevin Marple

The Poke Doughnut at Poke Bop

4103 Lemmon Ave.

At Poke Bop, a new Oak Lawn restaurant designed "with Instagram in mind," you can try a typical poke bowl or opt for a (currently off-menu but still available) poke doughnut, where a circular base of rice is topped with vegetables, raw fish and seasoning.

