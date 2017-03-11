menu

Five Crazy Dishes to Try in Dallas Right Now


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five Crazy Dishes to Try in Dallas Right Now

Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Observer Staff
The poke doughnut at the new Poke Bop is one of those kooky hybrid foods that Instagrammers love to love.EXPAND
The poke doughnut at the new Poke Bop is one of those kooky hybrid foods that Instagrammers love to love.
Kevin Marple
A A

Make those calories count this weekend by eating outside the box with one of these curious creations available around DFW.

Susie Oszustowicz
Susie Oszustowicz
Susie Oszustowicz

Chicken and Doughnuts at Fat Chicken
3011 Gulden Lane
At Trinity Groves' latest spot — another in Dallas' long line of homages to the almighty chicken — diners love the Southern-inspired cocktails, pie cart and Fat Chicken's take on chicken and waffles: fried chicken served with fresh doughnuts.

Eat at your own risk. Or just split it with every table around you.
Eat at your own risk. Or just split it with every table around you.
Sara Kerens

The Triple-Meat Cheeseburger at Wingfield’s Breakfast and Burger
2615 S. Beckley Ave.
If you're gonna go, go all the way — just don't hurt yourself while tackling Wingfield's triple cheeseburger.

It looks crazy, but trust us: the Sunrise is a great way to start the day.
It looks crazy, but trust us: the Sunrise is a great way to start the day.
Beth Rankin

The Sunrise at Local Press + Brew
1605 N. Beckley Ave.
Espresso, fresh orange juice and ice may not sound like three things that belong in the same glass, but Local Press' Sunrise is shockingly delicious and delivers a caffeinated boost that'll get you through even the cloudiest morning.

Chicken Moto's Texas-Korea fusion is most apparent in the elotes, made with Korean pepper-spiced mayonnaise and cotija cheese.
Chicken Moto's Texas-Korea fusion is most apparent in the elotes, made with Korean pepper-spiced mayonnaise and cotija cheese.
Taylor Danser

The Korean Elotes at Chicken Moto
2069 N. Central Expressway, Richardson
The team behind Bbbop took their most popular dish — Korean fried chicken — and opened a Richardson restaurant based around the sweet fried morsels. The Korean-Southern fusion spot has fun touches like Korean elotes and kimchi queso.

Poke Bop is all about that Instagram life.EXPAND
Poke Bop is all about that Instagram life.
Kevin Marple

The Poke Doughnut at Poke Bop
4103 Lemmon Ave.
At Poke Bop, a new Oak Lawn restaurant designed "with Instagram in mind," you can try a typical poke bowl or opt for a (currently off-menu but still available) poke doughnut, where a circular base of rice is topped with vegetables, raw fish and seasoning.

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Local Press + Brew
More Info
More Info

1605 N. Beckley Ave.
Dallas, Texas 75203

214-484-1929

localpressbrew.com

miles
Wingfield's Breakfast & Burger
More Info
More Info

2615 S. Beckley Ave.
Dallas, TX 75224

214-943-5214

miles
Trinity Groves
More Info
More Info

425 Bedford St
Dallas, TX 75212

www.trinitygroves.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >