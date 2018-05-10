Mexican Food for the Clean-Eating Crowd: Lala's Gives Tacos the Organic, Non-GMO Treatment

Lala’s Mexican Café is a fast-casual restaurant that focuses on clean food. Lala’s, owned by Michelle Mireles of One Arts Plaza’s Jorge’s TexMex Café, opened last fall in Preston Center. With Lala’s (named after her grandmother), Mireles is taking her traditional family cuisine and infusing it with a modern, healthy twist.

Lala’s approaches healthy food in several ways. All the food is organic. There are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. All the food is non-GMO, it uses grass-fed beef, and the ingredients are free from processed cheese, flour, refined sugar and artificial flavors.

Inside, it’s set up like a typical fast-casual restaurant with counter service. But after standing behind a couple ordering at the register for a few minutes, we were told, “No, no — go sit down at a table! We’ll serve you there.”