 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Think you know brunch? Prove it.
Think you know brunch? Prove it.
Mikel Galicia

Think Your Brunch Is Best? Prove It: Last Call For Vendors at the Morning After, a Brunch Event

City of Ate | January 22, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Last year's inaugural brunch affair, the Morning After — a festival showing off the city's best not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch eats — sold out weeks in advance. This year's fest looks equally popular; VIP tickets already sold out. But before we throw down on a cornucopia of biscuits and Champagne at Dallas Farmers Market on Feb. 17, we have one last question: How does your brunch compare?

We've got a few more slots open for this year's brunch bonanza, which is looking pretty stacked: Harlowe MXM, Junction, Lucky's Cafe, and Mudhen Meats and Greens are just a few of the restaurants participating this year. If you want your restaurant to get in on the action, email taylor.pass@dallasobserver.com before Wednesday morning.

Related Stories

And if you haven't snagged tickets yet, what's stopping you? These unlimited brunch samples aren't gonna eat themselves. 

The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Dallas Farmers Market

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >