Think Your Brunch Is Best? Prove It: Last Call For Vendors at the Morning After, a Brunch Event

Last year's inaugural brunch affair, the Morning After — a festival showing off the city's best not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch eats — sold out weeks in advance. This year's fest looks equally popular; VIP tickets already sold out. But before we throw down on a cornucopia of biscuits and Champagne at Dallas Farmers Market on Feb. 17, we have one last question: How does your brunch compare?
We've got a few more slots open for this year's brunch bonanza, which is looking pretty stacked: Harlowe MXM, Junction, Lucky's Cafe, and Mudhen Meats and Greens are just a few of the restaurants participating this year. If you want your restaurant to get in on the action, email taylor.pass@dallasobserver.com before Wednesday morning.
And if you haven't snagged tickets yet, what's stopping you? These unlimited brunch samples aren't gonna eat themselves.
The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Dallas Farmers Market
