Share Your Tacos With Thousands of Taco Enthusiasts at This Year's Tacolandia

It's the last call for vendors at this year's Tacolandia, so if you want to show off your restaurant's taco skills, now is the time to apply. Kathy Tran

Do you think your restaurant makes some of Dallas' best tacos? Here's your chance to prove it.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, more than 3,000 local taco enthusiasts will fill the Dallas Farmers Market for the annual Dallas Observer Tacolandia, an all-you-can-eat taco festival with ample booze, entertainment and awards for the best tacos in multiple categories.

Some of the city's biggest taco heavy-hitters have already signed on to this year's fest, including La Botana Taco Bar, Taqueria La Ventana, Trompo and Taquero. If you'd like to join the ranks, apply online to be a vendor, and do it quickly — the final list of taco-slingin' vendors will be completed at the end of the week.

Learn more about the festival at Tacolandia's website, where you can nab tickets if you haven't already.

