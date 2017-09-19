menu

Share Your Tacos With Thousands of Taco Enthusiasts at This Year's Tacolandia


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Share Your Tacos With Thousands of Taco Enthusiasts at This Year's Tacolandia

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By City of Ate
It's the last call for vendors at this year's Tacolandia, so if you want to show off your restaurant's taco skills, now is the time to apply.
It's the last call for vendors at this year's Tacolandia, so if you want to show off your restaurant's taco skills, now is the time to apply.
Kathy Tran
A A

Do you think your restaurant makes some of Dallas' best tacos? Here's your chance to prove it.

Related Stories

On Saturday, Oct. 7, more than 3,000 local taco enthusiasts will fill the Dallas Farmers Market for the annual Dallas Observer Tacolandia, an all-you-can-eat taco festival with ample booze, entertainment and awards for the best tacos in multiple categories.

Some of the city's biggest taco heavy-hitters have already signed on to this year's fest, including La Botana Taco Bar, Taqueria La Ventana, Trompo and Taquero. If you'd like to join the ranks, apply online to be a vendor, and do it quickly — the final list of taco-slingin' vendors will be completed at the end of the week.

Learn more about the festival at Tacolandia's website, where you can nab tickets if you haven't already.

City of Ate

Related Event

Popular Stories

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >