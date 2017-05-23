After Only Six Months, Little Woodrow's Closes and High-Tails It Out of Dallas

Little Woodrow's had a nice spot on Ross Avenue, but the Houston-based sports bar, restaurant and craft beer bar just couldn't swing it. Nick Rallo

Houston import Little Woodrow's has had an eventful six months in Dallas.

In November 2016, less than two months after opening, the craft beer and sports bar on Ross Avenue came under fire after the company's legal counsel told the media that the bar "would just prefer not to serve clients with neck or face tattoos." After ample social media backlash, the company claimed to never have implemented such a policy in Dallas, but the damage was done, especially after a company spokesperson corroborated the existence of the tattoo policy to local media.

A few days later, two masked gunman entered at 2 a.m., shooting one of Little Woodrow's employees.

In the months since, you've likely heard very little – either good or bad – about the bar and restaurant. No news may be good news, but it can also mean that a bar and restaurant just isn't finding its footing in an increasingly crowded market.

After only six months in the Dallas market, Little Woodrow's has closed, CultureMap reports. It's already deleted its Facebook page and the website for the Dallas location, though the bar's other locations – in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Midland – remain open.

In an interview with CultureMap, owner Danny Evans acknowledges that the tattoo fiasco and robbery didn't help but also claims that the spot on Ross Avenue isn't ready to sustain a bar like Little Woodrow's.

"In the coming year, I think Ross Avenue, with all the developments and apartments coming, will blossom, but we may have gone in a little early," Evans says. "We've done that before at other locations, and it turned out well. But right now, the crowd at Ross wasn't as good as we needed it to be to stay open."



Here's hoping something interesting takes its place because in the last six months, two incredibly interesting businesses have opened in Little Woodrow's building: Burgundy's Local, a grass-fed, rancher-run meat market, and Bar & Garden, a store specializing in natural wines and liquors free of additives.

