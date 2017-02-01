Local Cafes Put Their Money Where Their Coffee Is to Raise Funds for the ACLU

This weekend, Cultivar and Houndstooth will host fundraisers for the ACLU, in conjunction with other coffee shops doing the same nationwide. Courtesy of Cultivar

In July, DFW restaurants came together to provide meals at Dallas Police headquarters in the wake of the downtown shooting that left five officers dead and two civilians injured. Last weekend, they delivered food to demonstrators, police and charitable attorneys alike at DFW International Airport during organized demonstrations. The food donation was response to an executive order issued by WrestleMania IV host and freshly appointed leader of the free world, Donald J. Trump, who last week declared a ban of entry to the United States for refugees and citizens of seven different Muslim-majority nations.

This week, Sprudge.com, an online coffee publication, organized a nationwide event to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union, the nonprofit organization currently leading the legal battle against these orders. When Sprudge announced their fundraising campaign, local cafes Cultivar Coffee Bar and Houndstooth Coffee were quick to step up to the plate.

For Jordan Michelman, Sprudge co-founder and editor, organizing the fundraiser was a no-brainer.

“I think you can just look around at the moment we’re in and see it,” he says. “And to be fair, we are probably on moment five or six when the entire country needs to stop and be like, ‘Wow, what the fuck?’ But for me, personally, I just kept rolling around this thing in my head, which is the fact that right now the United States does not accept refugees ... it still just makes me want to throw up. So, it’s time for people who are otherwise normal citizens or centrists or ‘not super political’ people to stand up and be like, ‘Hey, nope.’”

Starting Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5, more than 200 coffee shops across the United States, including both Dallas locations of Houndstooth and Cultivar, will band together to raise what they hope will be at least $100,000 for the ACLU.

Cultivar Coffee will be donating $0.50 from the sale of every coffee and tea beverage sold this weekend to the cause — but Jonathan Meadows, who co-founded the company with business partner Nathan Shelton, doesn’t view their participation as mixing politics and business.

“Typically, we stay away from politics in our shops and try to provide a neutral atmosphere, but I along with so many others in our community don’t see this as political, we see it as a human rights issue,” he explains. “We like the idea of providing a communal space for our customers to participate in something we all believe in so passionately.”

Michelman feels similarly in terms of getting his business socially active. “It’s ultimately an individual choice for each company, regarding each issue,” he says. “We don’t report on politics that often on Sprudge — we’re an international publication and so interests are really divided. What ‘local news’ means for our readers in London is very different for our readers in Tokyo or Tulsa. For this specific set of issues — the refugee ban and immigration bans — we felt that it transcended any notion of politics and became about wider human decency.”

At Houndstooth Coffee, their registers will feature a special function for the weekend allowing them to accept donations while checking out, and donations will be passed on to the ACLU in the customer’s name. Houndstooth will also match guest donations up to $1,000.

“At Houndstooth, we believe everyone can be part of the Pattern of Coffee & People,” says founder and owner, Sean Henry. “We are a company who values all people from all walks of life. We want to promote mutual respect and care for our world as a small community of coffee lovers. We feel the current administration has taken steps to limit who can be part of the fabric of the U.S., and that simply is not right. The Houndstooth family will be taking steps to extend the pattern to all people who want to participate.”

In addition to money raised by the cafes, Sprudge is matching the first $500 raised by each participating company, so if unity and grace are your cup of tea (or coffee), drink up this weekend at Houndstooth Coffee and Cultivar Coffee Bar and get jittery for justice. You can spread the love using the hashtags #refugeeswelcome and #yesequal.

Cultivar Coffee Bar, 1155 Peavy Road and 313 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Houndstooth Coffee, 1900 N. Henderson Ave. and at 1878 Sylvan Ave.

