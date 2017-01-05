menu

Lockhart Smokehouse in Bishop Arts Isn't Open Today Because of a Bizarre Case of Theft

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
It's burnt end day at Lockhart Smokehouse, but thanks to some thievery, the restaurant may not open today.
Beth Rankin
Anyone who goes by Lockhart Smokehouse in Bishop Arts for lunch today is bound to be disappointed — and they might be disappointed at dinner, too. Why? Because someone stole the restaurant's water meter, according to their social media.

Why would someone steal a water meter? Apparently people have their reasons, and one of those reasons includes installing the meter elsewhere if the utility company has removed a meter for non-payment.

At any rate, we can definitely tack this one onto Catherine Downes' list of the craziest things stolen from Dallas restaurants. Keep an eye on Lockhart's social media to see if they'll be opening for dinner. Don't these thieves know that it's burnt end day?

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Lockhart Smokehouse
400 W. Davis St.
Dallas, TX 75208-4611

214-944-5521

www.lockhartsmokehouse.com

