Lockhart Smokehouse in Bishop Arts Isn't Open Today Because of a Bizarre Case of Theft
It's burnt end day at Lockhart Smokehouse, but thanks to some thievery, the restaurant may not open today.
Beth Rankin
Anyone who goes by Lockhart Smokehouse in Bishop Arts for lunch today is bound to be disappointed — and they might be disappointed at dinner, too. Why? Because someone stole the restaurant's water meter, according to their social media.
Why would someone steal a water meter? Apparently people have their reasons, and one of those reasons includes installing the meter elsewhere if the utility company has removed a meter for non-payment.
@Beth_Rankin @MCTinez817 in theory, you could use it to turn water on somewhere else- until the city finds out— Lockhart Smokehouse (@DallasLockhart) January 5, 2017
At any rate, we can definitely tack this one onto Catherine Downes' list of the craziest things stolen from Dallas restaurants. Keep an eye on Lockhart's social media to see if they'll be opening for dinner. Don't these thieves know that it's burnt end day?
Related Location
400 W. Davis St.
Dallas, TX 75208-4611
