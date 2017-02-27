Lucia Is Doing Away With Its One-a-Month, Call-In Reservation System

Kathy Tran

Lucia is famous for a lot of things — its tiny, intimate dining room, its foie gras-stuffed prunes — but the Bishop Arts Italian restaurant is perhaps most known for how difficult it is to get a reservation. With only 14 tables, Lucia's system required calling starting at 9 a.m. on the first of the month to make reservations for the next month. If you wanted a table for two in July, for instance, you'd have to race to the top of their voicemail inbox at 9 a.m. June 1, the day reservations opened, to snag a spot.

But that's about to change. After six years, Lucia's going digital.

Starting March 1, instead of calling and leaving a voicemail, Lucia reservations can be made via Resy, owner Jennifer Uygur said in a Facebook post.

"We know change can be a bit scary," she writes. "We think you’ll love the convenience of Resy."

On March 1, the system goes live at Lucia's website, and while you can still count on making a reservation well in advance, it should be a bit easier, according to Uygur's explainer. Bar and outdoor seating is still on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you will be able to join waitlists if your preferred reservation time is unavailable.

"If you still can’t find the reservation you’re looking for, please use Resy to put yourself on the 'Notify' list for the date(s) you want," according to Uyger. "The Notify list is Resy’s waitlist. If we get a cancellation on the date you’re looking for, Resy will automatically send you a text in real time letting you know. Then it’s up to you to claim the reservation."

Does it take any of the magic away by not having to set a cell phone reminder and call in once a month?

Not one bit. Whatever gets us closer to foie gras-stuffed prunes and fresh pasta is all right by us.

