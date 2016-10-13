Madrina's New Cocktail Program Pairs Limited-Time-Only Cocktails With Food Menu Items

EXPAND The Tea Rose Cobbler features apple jam to pair with one of their most popular starter dishes, the bone marrow. Susie Oszustowicz

Things behind the bar at Dallas' favorite (and seemingly only) French-Mexican restaurant, Madrina, are getting a bit of a refresh. Every Friday, new bar manager Robbie Call will work with the kitchen to create a cocktail to pair with a menu item. Each cocktail will be offered through the following Thursday.

Make sure to try this week's featured cocktail, the Tea Rose Cobbler, which is their take on a sherry cobbler featuring apple jam that's also used in the bone marrow starter. Stop in during happy hour (when all cocktails and appetizers are half price) or take a crack at it at home.

Tea Rose Cobbler

1.5 oz. Lustau Brandy de Jerez

0.75 oz. House-made apple jam

0.75 oz. Lemon juice

0.25 oz Demerara

0.25 oz Allspice Dram

1 each Blackberry/Strawberry/Apple Quarter/Star Anise

Zinfandel float Muddle fruit and apple jam in a shaker, then add all ingredients except zinfandel. Shake until combined. Pour over ice in a large wine glass, float zinfandel on top, then garnish with fruit.



MADRINA, 4216 Oak Lawn Ave.

