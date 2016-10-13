menu

Madrina's New Cocktail Program Pairs Limited-Time-Only Cocktails With Food Menu Items

With Mezcal and Ancho Chile Liqueur, Salum's Mezcalito Packs a Smoky, Spicy Punch


Thursday, October 13, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
The Tea Rose Cobbler features apple jam to pair with one of their most popular starter dishes, the bone marrow.
Susie Oszustowicz
Things behind the bar at Dallas' favorite (and seemingly only) French-Mexican restaurant, Madrina, are getting a bit of a refresh. Every Friday, new bar manager Robbie Call will work with the kitchen to create a cocktail to pair with a menu item. Each cocktail will be offered through the following Thursday.

Make sure to try this week's featured cocktail, the Tea Rose Cobbler, which is their take on a sherry cobbler featuring apple jam that's also used in the bone marrow starter. Stop in during happy hour (when all cocktails and appetizers are half price) or take a crack at it at home.

Tea Rose Cobbler
1.5 oz. Lustau Brandy de Jerez
0.75 oz. House-made apple jam 
0.75 oz. Lemon juice
0.25 oz Demerara
0.25 oz Allspice Dram
1 each Blackberry/Strawberry/Apple Quarter/Star Anise
Zinfandel float

Muddle fruit and apple jam in a shaker, then add all ingredients except zinfandel. Shake until combined. Pour over ice in a large wine glass, float zinfandel on top, then garnish with fruit.

MADRINA, 4216 Oak Lawn Ave.

Madrina
4216 Oak Lawn Ave.
Dallas, TX 75214

469-513-2505

madrina.herokuapp.com

