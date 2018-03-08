 


The Tejas Railroad gives the drinker the chance to decide his fate.EXPAND
Courtesy of The Rattlesnake Bar

Get Hands-On With Rattlesnake Bar's Interactive Tejas Railroad Cocktail

Susie Oszustowicz | March 8, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Most humans enjoy control. Hell, there were three erotic romance novels about how much one super rich dude likes control, and they were best-sellers. Between Fifty Shades, Korean barbecue restaurants and choose-your-own adventure books, it's obvious we all crave the ability to control our experiences. With that in mind, the Rattlesnake Bar at Fearing's inside the Ritz-Carlton recently debuted an interactive drink.

The Tejas Railroad is a seasonal tequila cocktail that's served with a shot of mezcal and a line of Tajin. Want a little more spice? Sprinkle it in. Want a little more smokiness? Drizzle in some mezcal. However you want it, you can make it.

Tejas Railroad ($20): Olmeca Altos Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, seasonal Tejas Fresca and Tajin chili powder

 Fearing's Rattlesnake Bar at the Ritz Carlton Dallas, 2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

