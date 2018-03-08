Get Hands-On With Rattlesnake Bar's Interactive Tejas Railroad Cocktail

Most humans enjoy control. Hell, there were three erotic romance novels about how much one super rich dude likes control, and they were best-sellers. Between Fifty Shades, Korean barbecue restaurants and choose-your-own adventure books, it's obvious we all crave the ability to control our experiences. With that in mind, the Rattlesnake Bar at Fearing's inside the Ritz-Carlton recently debuted an interactive drink.
The Tejas Railroad is a seasonal tequila cocktail that's served with a shot of mezcal and a line of Tajin. Want a little more spice? Sprinkle it in. Want a little more smokiness? Drizzle in some mezcal. However you want it, you can make it.
Tejas Railroad ($20): Olmeca Altos Tequila, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, seasonal Tejas Fresca and Tajin chili powder
Fearing's Rattlesnake Bar at the Ritz Carlton Dallas, 2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
