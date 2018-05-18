Debra Moore Needed a Way to Pay for Her Son's Tuition When Up Popped an Idea

What would you do for your kids? For most people, the answer is pretty simple: anything. That’s just what Debra Moore did to get her youngest son, Caleb, through college. Her anything, however, was starting a mobile popcorn concession company — Mamma Moore’s Gourmet Popcorn — in 2012.

“My husband and I were looking for a way to pay for our son’s college fees,” Moore says. “When I was presented with the idea, I saw that all we needed was a tent, a kettle, a couple of serving tables, and you were set. So [I] asked my husband if this is something we should pursue. He said yes, not knowing that I had already booked an event."

Moore quickly went from doing events every other weekend to becoming the premier popcorn vendor at Texas Motor Speedway to opening a store in Grand Prairie on Mother’s Day weekend. From the beginning, she says, the concept of family has always been the focal point of her brand.