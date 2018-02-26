With Mamoun's Falafel, Uptown Gets a New Spot for Fast, Cheap, Vegetarian-Friendly Fare

There are, as often happens in fits and spurts, a lot of restaurants opening in Dallas. But it feels as if the majority of new restaurants — or at least the ones that get all the press — aren't exactly affordable in a city with modest increases in median income but ever-skyrocketing housing costs. If there's one part of the city where you aren't likely to hear a lot of philosophizing about income versus cost of living, it's the shopping-heavy Uptown mixed-use development West Village. Which is why it's all the more refreshing to see a new restaurant there that's equal parts affordable, quick and healthy-ish.

Mamoun's Falafel, yet another New York-imported fast-casual Mediterranean eatery that caters to both lunch-eaters and late-night booze hounds, recently opened in West Village between a "chocolate lounge" and a sushi restaurant. You could see this as yet another trendy franchise seeping into city limits, or you could see it as we did: a new eatery where Dallasites can get a decent meal for less than $7, an increasing rarity in this city.

EXPAND Even Mamoun's color scheme might remind you of other Dallas Mediterranean franchises. Beth Rankin