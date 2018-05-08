 


FT33 chef-owner Matt McCallister announced Tuesday that the Design District restaurant is closing.
Kathy Tran

FT33 is Closing

Beth Rankin | May 8, 2018 | 4:42pm
AA

Talk to any food critic or writer in town, and you'll quickly learn that it's not hyperbole to call FT33 — Matt McCallister's forward-thinking ode to the uber-local and uber-seasonal — the best restaurant in Dallas. Over the restaurant's six years, McCallister and his team have raised the bar for fine dining in Dallas, and much of that team has moved on to take that ethos into every corner of the city's food scene.

Now, FT33's time is up. McCallister announced the restaurant's impending closure Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce the last day of service at FT33 will be June 23, 2018," McCallister writes. "This is also the 2-year mark of my sobriety, which was not intentional but feels serendipitous. While part of me feels a sense of relief to finally get to this moment, it is still bittersweet and full of emotion"

McCallister didn't explain why he's throwing in the towel on FT33 but noted that he's got other things in the works.

"I feel that the food we are cooking now is what FT always aspired to be but it took a while to find its true voice. I’ve also grown up a bit … maybe I’ve grown beyond what FT once fulfilled for me," he writes. "That isn’t a bad thing … it just is.

"I have something fun in the works, so don’t worry, you’ll be hearing from me soon."

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

