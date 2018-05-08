FT33 is Closing

Talk to any food critic or writer in town, and you'll quickly learn that it's not hyperbole to call FT33 — Matt McCallister's forward-thinking ode to the uber-local and uber-seasonal — the best restaurant in Dallas. Over the restaurant's six years, McCallister and his team have raised the bar for fine dining in Dallas, and much of that team has moved on to take that ethos into every corner of the city's food scene.

Now, FT33's time is up. McCallister announced the restaurant's impending closure Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce the last day of service at FT33 will be June 23, 2018," McCallister writes. "This is also the 2-year mark of my sobriety, which was not intentional but feels serendipitous. While part of me feels a sense of relief to finally get to this moment, it is still bittersweet and full of emotion"