Max's Wine Dive In West Village Is Closed

Max's Wine Dive in West Village had been open five years. Observer file photo

Max's Wine Dive in West Village has closed effective today, according to a press release. The Houston-based restaurant had been open five years, but owners opted not to renew their lease.

“We love Dallas and are very grateful to everyone who has supported us," Jerry Lasco, president and CEO of Lasco Enterprises, said in the press release. "We have offered many of the staff members opportunities to relocate to our Fort Worth location and hope you visit one of our other MAX’s Wine Dive locations soon.”

Max's still has locations in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Denver and on West Seventh Street in Fort Worth.

