  • MVN

A long-running Uptown bar has closed its doors.EXPAND
Observer file photo

McKinney Avenue Tavern Has Closed

Beth Rankin | February 27, 2018 | 3:53pm
AA

A popular Uptown bar has thrown in the towel, according to a Facebook post. After eight years, McKinney Avenue Tavern has closed.

"I can’t begin to tell you how sorry I am for having to make the decision to close our doors," owner Big Al Mack wrote on Facebook. "For the last eight years, this place has been home. Not just my home but (hopefully) yours, too."

According to GuideLive, Mack is closing the bar because business has slowed substantially. According to a second Facebook post, Mack turned over possession of the bar today. There's no word yet about any businesses that might move into the space at 2822 McKinney Ave.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

