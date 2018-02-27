A popular Uptown bar has thrown in the towel, according to a Facebook post. After eight years, McKinney Avenue Tavern has closed.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"I can’t begin to tell you how sorry I am for having to make the decision to close our doors," owner Big Al Mack wrote on Facebook. "For the last eight years, this place has been home. Not just my home but (hopefully) yours, too."
According to GuideLive, Mack is closing the bar because business has slowed substantially. According to a second Facebook post, Mack turned over possession of the bar today. There's no word yet about any businesses that might move into the space at 2822 McKinney Ave.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!