Tickets for One of Dallas' Best Barbecue Fests Go on Sale Today, and They'll Sell Out Fast

Tickets for One of Dallas' Best Barbecue Fests Go on Sale Today, and They'll Sell Out Fast

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Wanna go ham on some of the city's best barbecue at this year's Meat Fight? Act fast — the fest will likely sell out not long after tickets go on sale today.
Meat Fight started as a backyard dinner to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Five years later, it's one of the city's best barbecue events, and it raised more than $175,000 last year. Money collected at the event is also used to buy specially outfitted bicycles for people with multiple sclerosis.

At 10 a.m. today, tickets go on sale for this year's Meat Fight on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Longhorn Ballroom. Organizers are expecting 1,500 attendees, and people have a limited window to snag tickets because this event has, in the past, sold out within an hour. Even at $135 per general admission ticket and $235 for VIP, this year is likely to sell out quickly. What can we say? Dallas loves meat, and it definitely loves a whimsical festival celebrating barbecue while raising money for a good cause.

A general admission ticket to the event will net you up to 20 samples of competition meats, up to nine samples of Sweet Fight entries, ample beer from Tupps and Four Corners, whiskey tastings from WhistlePig Rye and access to "Meat Santa, meat caricatures, and all the fun that is Meat Fight," according to a press release.

Dallas is swimming in food events these days, and they're not all worth their salt. This smoky fest definitely is. Set your alarm to snag tickets as soon as they go on sale.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

