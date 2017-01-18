Meddlesome Moth Just Lost Its Chef

EXPAND Chef Richard Graff is leaving Meddlesome Moth, and the Design District gastropub is on the hunt for a new chef. Courtesy of Meddlesome Moth

Meddlesome Moth's chef Richard Graff is moving on, according to a press release.

"Chef Rick is retiring to Philadelphia where his grandkids and family reside after first undergoing a much needed carpal tunnel surgery to repair tendons in his hand," Moth owner Shannon Wynne says. "I guess years and years of wielding a chef’s knife finally took its toll."

Wynn says he and partner Keith Schlabs have already started the process of finding a replacement for Graff, whose last day is Jan. 28. "We are looking for someone that can take our seven year history and create the next logical step to an ever evolving marriage of food and beer," Wynne says in the release.

Graff took over the chef role at Moth in 2015 after leaving Gemma, which he helped open in 2013. If you think you've got what it takes to run Moth's kitchen, now's the time to apply. Just do us one favor: Never take the Moth Balls off the menu.

