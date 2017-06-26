Mellow Mushroom on Henderson Closes, and a Local Pizza Joint Offers to Hire Its Displaced Staff
|
Mellow Mushroom throws in the towel on its Henderson Avenue location.
Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom, the national stoner-themed pizza franchise, has closed the Henderson Avenue location that opened in 2016. According to reports on social media from former employees, the restaurant closed abruptly Sunday.
The pizza franchise had a hard time gaining a foothold on a street with solid pizza options like Louie's, Fireside Pies and the relative newcomer Pie Tap. Mellow Mushroom has already deleted the Facebook page and website for the Henderson Avenue location, but its Arlington location is still open.
In a Dallas Facebook group dedicated to service industry jobs, an employee at ZaLat Pizza, the local late-night pizzeria with four locations in DFW, encouraged former Mellow Mushroom employees — who, by all accounts, were let go abruptly — to apply for jobs at ZaLat on Fitzhugh Avenue.
Mellow Mushroom first launched in Atlanta in 1974 and now has more than 100 locations nationwide.
