menu

Mellow Mushroom on Henderson Closes, and a Local Pizza Joint Offers to Hire Its Displaced Staff

West Dallas/Oak Cliff Is About to Get a Meat Market


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mellow Mushroom on Henderson Closes, and a Local Pizza Joint Offers to Hire Its Displaced Staff

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 2:23 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Mellow Mushroom throws in the towel on its Henderson Avenue location.EXPAND
Mellow Mushroom throws in the towel on its Henderson Avenue location.
Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom
A A

Mellow Mushroom, the national stoner-themed pizza franchise, has closed the Henderson Avenue location that opened in 2016. According to reports on social media from former employees, the restaurant closed abruptly Sunday.

The pizza franchise had a hard time gaining a foothold on a street with solid pizza options like Louie's, Fireside Pies and the relative newcomer Pie Tap. Mellow Mushroom has already deleted the Facebook page and website for the Henderson Avenue location, but its Arlington location is still open.

In a Dallas Facebook group dedicated to service industry jobs, an employee at ZaLat Pizza, the local late-night pizzeria with four locations in DFW, encouraged former Mellow Mushroom employees — who, by all accounts, were let go abruptly — to apply for jobs at ZaLat on Fitzhugh Avenue.  

Mellow Mushroom first launched in Atlanta in 1974 and now has more than 100 locations nationwide.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >