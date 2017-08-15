One of Oak Cliff's Best Under-the-Radar Restaurants Is Moving Near Bishop Arts

The memelita with chapulines (grasshoppers) is one of many standout dishes at Mi Lindo Oaxaca, which is preparing to move into a space in the same block as Norma's Cafe. Kathy Tran

When we first found Mi Lindo Oaxaca last year in a Fort Worth Avenue strip mall, it felt like uncovering a Dallas dining secret. The low-key, cash-only restaurant makes its own tortillas, bakes its own bread and makes, in house, some of the best mole in the city. We even fell in love with the memelita with chapulines, a fried masa base topped with Oaxaca cheese and crispy grasshoppers.

Now, Mi Lindo Oaxaca is moving to a new location that is likely to raise its profile substantially: 607 N. Willomet Ave., at the corner of Willomet and Davis Street, in the space formerly occupied by Little Havana, which quietly closed a few weeks ago. With this new location in the same block as Norma's Cafe — and just a few walkable blocks from Bishop Arts — Mi Lindo Oaxaca is poised to reach a new, wider audience that may fall in love with this inexpensive, authentic Oaxacan fare.

Mi Lindo Oaxaca's mole is some of the best in the city. Kathy Tran

Owner Honorio García says the restaurant's new location is slated to open in the next month, and the Fort Worth Avenue location will remain open until December. In this ever-changing part of North Oak Cliff, there are dozens of restaurants, but few serve such impressive affordable food. Bring on the enmoladas.

Mi Lindo Oaxaca, 2519 Fort Worth Ave.

