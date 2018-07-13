The Dallas Morning News Has a New Restaurant Critic

Longtime Dallas Morning News food critic Leslie Brenner announced her departure to developer Rebees nearly a year ago, and since then, Mark Vamos has been filling in as interim critic. Now, the DMN has a new critic: Michalene Busico, a longtime friend and former colleague of Brenner.

“I’ve been a journalist for most of my life and have spent most of my career in the food world,” Busico said in the story announcing her hire. According to the DMN, the Southern California native served as food editor "for publications such as as The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and Robb Report." Since 2008, she's been working "as a writer and consultant for magazines, websites and newspapers."