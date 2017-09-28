Midnight Rambler's Savory Hunter Turns Thai Flavors Into a Delightful Cocktail

You won't need to hunt for this drink. Your nose will lead you right to it. Courtesy of Midnight Rambler

Thai cuisine has its advantages — moderately healthy dishes that are ridiculously flavorful with a spicy infusion— but the biggest is its liberal use of the makrut leaf. Also known as the kaffir lime leaf, it's a fragrant and gives your nose a beautiful distraction.

Midnight Rambler, never one to back down from a unique ingredient, uses the makrut leaf and lemongrass to infuse gin for its Savory Hunter cocktail. With a slight spice from the Thai chili elements, it's really a Thai meal in a glass. But after three of these, you'll probably want a bowl of tom kha kai.

Savory Hunter: Lemongrass and makrut leaf gin, coconut, cilantro, lime and Thai chili

1530 Main St. (downtown)

