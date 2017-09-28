menu

Midnight Rambler's Savory Hunter Turns Thai Flavors Into a Delightful Cocktail

Painkillers and Rooftop Bars: Four New Dallas Bars to Check out This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Midnight Rambler's Savory Hunter Turns Thai Flavors Into a Delightful Cocktail

Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
You won't need to hunt for this drink. Your nose will lead you right to it.
You won't need to hunt for this drink. Your nose will lead you right to it.
Courtesy of Midnight Rambler
A A

Thai cuisine has its advantages — moderately healthy dishes that are ridiculously flavorful with a spicy infusion— but the biggest is its liberal use of the makrut leaf. Also known as the kaffir lime leaf, it's a fragrant and gives your nose a beautiful distraction.

Midnight Rambler, never one to back down from a unique ingredient, uses the makrut leaf and lemongrass to infuse gin for its Savory Hunter cocktail. With a slight spice from the Thai chili elements, it's really a Thai meal in a glass. But after three of these, you'll probably want a bowl of tom kha kai.

Savory Hunter: Lemongrass and makrut leaf gin, coconut, cilantro, lime and Thai chili

1530 Main St. (downtown)

Susie Oszustowicz

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >