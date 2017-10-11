menu

Italian Restaurant Mille Lire to Join Pints and Quarts and Mudsmith at The Centrum in Oak Lawn

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
The Centrum in Oak Lawn is adding several new concepts as it wraps up a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Courtesy of The Centrum
The Centrum in Oak Lawn has been in the midst of a massive, multimillion-dollar renovation, and part of that renovation will include several new restaurants.

Steel Restaurant and Mattito's are open at The Centrum, and they'll soon be joined by new locations of Pints and Quarts and Mudsmith, along with an Italian restaurant announced via press release today: Mille Lire, a project from Italian chef Giuliano Matarese.

Mille Lire, "an Italian restaurant rooted in the tradition and authenticity of Italy with an air of modernity," is scheduled to open this fall in the building at 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. "The restaurant will be chef Giuliano’s nod to 'la dolce vita' or 'the sweet life' of his childhood, but with new, inspired ingredients," according to the release, which adds:

Guests to Mille Lire will enjoy "neoclassic" dishes that maintain the integrity of authentic Italian cuisine with global influences. The evolving menu will rotate seasonally and incorporate Italian-sourced ingredients like olive oils and cheeses, as well as local produce, meats and more. Also sent directly from Italy are a Neapolitan pizza oven and a pasta-making machine which will allow chef Giuliano to infuse flavors directly into the 100 percent house made pastas. Craft cocktails and a carefully curated assortment of wines from various regions will also be available.


Coevál Studio is handling the restaurant's design, which will include a floor-to-ceiling moss wall, custom wine cellar, partially open kitchen, indoor patio with floor-to-ceiling windows and a live olive tree.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

