So Much Pizza: Five New Dallas Bars and Restaurants to Check Out Right Now

A bartender uses a smoke box to infuse a rosemary cocktail with applewood smoke at the new Beau Nash at the Crescent.

With the holidays — and that bastard 2017 — behind us, we've launched into a time of year marked by openings. New bars and restaurants are popping up every week, and it's hard to keep track of it all. If you're looking for something new, here are a few places to check out.

Beau Nash at the Crescent

From 1986 to 2004, a restaurant called Beau Nash served upscale New American cuisine to moneyed socialites and hotel guests at the Crescent Hotel in Uptown. Now, the Crescent has reimagined Beau Nash as a posh lobby Champagne bar with craft cocktails, ample whiskeys and more than 30 Champagnes to choose from. This celebratory new bar is the perfect spot to sip some bubbly and kick off a night of bar- and restaurant-hopping.

Zoli's chicken bacon ranch pizza is topped with mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, pickled jalapeños, parsley and jalapeño ranch on an everything-bagel crust. Kathy Tran