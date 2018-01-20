So Much Pizza: Five New Dallas Bars and Restaurants to Check Out Right Now

With the holidays — and that bastard 2017 — behind us, we've launched into a time of year marked by openings. New bars and restaurants are popping up every week, and it's hard to keep track of it all. If you're looking for something new, here are a few places to check out.
Beau Nash at the Crescent
From 1986 to 2004, a restaurant called Beau Nash served upscale New American cuisine to moneyed socialites and hotel guests at the Crescent Hotel in Uptown. Now, the Crescent has reimagined Beau Nash as a posh lobby Champagne bar with craft cocktails, ample whiskeys and more than 30 Champagnes to choose from. This celebratory new bar is the perfect spot to sip some bubbly and kick off a night of bar- and restaurant-hopping.
Zoli's 2.0
The beloved Zoli's NY Pizza has, after a lengthy hiatus, resurfaced, this time in Addison. From Cattleack brisket specials to chicken-bacon-ranch pies on an everything-bagel crust, Zoli's New York-style pizzas are fun treats, even if you rarely depart from a classic pepperoni.
Mockingbird Diner
Maple & Motor's Jack Perkins and Good 2 Go Tacos' Jeana Johnson have teamed up to create a reverent Texas diner across from Love Field. In classic Perkins style, the under-$10 burger is a testament to the beauty of a simple burger done right.
Crudo Italian
The latest addition to Preston Center brings housemade pasta, "boutique" wines and "old world-style" cocktails. Crudo opened Jan. 19 for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
Mille Lire
The poshest new spot in the recently renovated Centrum building, Mille Lire serves Italian fare with a pedigree courtesy of Italian chef Giuliano Matarese. The menu — with truffle preserve pizza and Chianti-braised short ribs — is one we're excited to dig into.
