Mimosa Me: Where to Eat Brunch in DFW Right Now

Sixty Vines' pineapple upside down pancakes will blow your mind and maybe help your hangover. Kathryn DeBruler

Dallas takes brunch very seriously, as evidenced by the long lines and the people who seem almost eager to wait in them.

Ida Claire's catfish po'boy does NOLA proud. Kathryn DeBruler

Ida Claire

Brunch isn't just for Dallas proper — some spots in the suburb do it well, like Ida Claire, where you'll find a host of Southern and Louisiana-inspired fare. Don't skip the turkey and dumplings.

Brunch pizza? Sixty Vines can do that. Kathryn DeBruler

Sixty Vines

This new Plano hotspot just launched brunch, and it's worth exploring. Also worth exploring? The 40 wines available on tap.

Gravy: It's what's for brunch at Pier 247. Kathryn DeBruler

Pier 247

Pier 247's brunch menu uses the words "creamy" and "grits" on six separate occasions, while "bacon" appears seven times — and when it comes to a Cajun-influenced brunch, those are all very good words.

Boulevardier's confit duck leg is a lavish brunch featuring crisped grit cakes, sunny side up eggs and sweet huckleberry preserves. Kathryn DeBruler

Boulevardier

Oysters for brunch? At this Bishop Arts mainstay, you'd be a fool not to. It's been one of the city's best brunches for years, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Don't skip the confit duck leg, because if you're having brunch at Boulevardier, you are clearly a fancy, intelligent person with fancy, intelligent taste.

Hoi An Hash is a winner at Malai Kitchen. Kathryn DeBruler

Malai Kitchen

Malai Kitchen has two locations — one in Uptown, one in Southlake — where they put a Southeast Asian spin on brunch. Don't expect dishes to taste like they do in Danang or Hat Yai: This is Vietnamese and Thai food that has been adapted for local palates.

Rakott krumpli: a Hungarian dish and, from the sound of it, a piece of furniture at Ikea. Kathryn DeBruler

Armoury DE

A dark, boozy Deep Ellum brunch specializing in comforting Hungarian fare? Armoury DE nails it.

The English breakfast at IBK will either cure you or kill you. Kathy Tran

Independent Bar & Kitchen

While we're on the subject of international Deep Ellum brunches, don't miss Independent Bar & Kitchen, where you can fill up on Scotch eggs and a gloriously artery-clogging English breakfast plate.

Hungry for something on the more decadent and less familiar side? The honey butter Maine lobster fritters ($25) are a mouthful, both linguistically and in reality. Kathryn DeBruler

TJ's Seafood

Switch it up with a visit to TJ's Seafood, where you can get as fancy ($115 seafood tower) or as chill ($10 banana nut bread pancakes) as your hungry heart desires.

Chicken, waffles and microgreens — sure, why not? — at Nova. Kathryn DeBruler

Nova

This Oak Cliff brunch mainstay is as solid as ever, with $3.50 mojitos, bloody marys and Champagne cocktails and cheesy shrimp and grits.

