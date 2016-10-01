menu


Mimosa Me: Where to Eat Brunch in DFW Right Now

Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Sixty Vines' pineapple upside down pancakes will blow your mind and maybe help your hangover.
Kathryn DeBruler
A A

Dallas takes brunch very seriously, as evidenced by the long lines and the people who seem almost eager to wait in them.

Ida Claire's catfish po'boy does NOLA proud.
Kathryn DeBruler

Ida Claire
Brunch isn't just for Dallas proper — some spots in the suburb do it well, like Ida Claire, where you'll find a host of Southern and Louisiana-inspired fare. Don't skip the turkey and dumplings. 

Brunch pizza? Sixty Vines can do that.
Kathryn DeBruler

Sixty Vines
This new Plano hotspot just launched brunch, and it's worth exploring. Also worth exploring? The 40 wines available on tap.

Gravy: It's what's for brunch at Pier 247.
Kathryn DeBruler

Pier 247
Pier 247's brunch menu uses the words "creamy" and "grits" on six separate occasions, while "bacon" appears seven times — and when it comes to a Cajun-influenced brunch, those are all very good words.

Boulevardier's confit duck leg is a lavish brunch featuring crisped grit cakes, sunny side up eggs and sweet huckleberry preserves.
Kathryn DeBruler

Boulevardier
Oysters for brunch? At this Bishop Arts mainstay, you'd be a fool not to. It's been one of the city's best brunches for years, and that doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Don't skip the confit duck leg, because if you're having brunch at Boulevardier, you are clearly a fancy, intelligent person with fancy, intelligent taste.

Hoi An Hash is a winner at Malai Kitchen.
Kathryn DeBruler

Malai Kitchen
Malai Kitchen has two locations — one in Uptown, one in Southlake — where they put a Southeast Asian spin on brunch. Don't expect dishes to taste like they do in Danang or Hat Yai: This is Vietnamese and Thai food that has been adapted for local palates.

Rakott krumpli: a Hungarian dish and, from the sound of it, a piece of furniture at Ikea.
Kathryn DeBruler

Armoury DE
A dark, boozy Deep Ellum brunch specializing in comforting Hungarian fare? Armoury DE nails it.

The English breakfast at IBK will either cure you or kill you.
Kathy Tran

Independent Bar & Kitchen
While we're on the subject of international Deep Ellum brunches, don't miss Independent Bar & Kitchen, where you can fill up on Scotch eggs and a gloriously artery-clogging English breakfast plate. 

Hungry for something on the more decadent and less familiar side? The honey butter Maine lobster fritters ($25) are a mouthful, both linguistically and in reality.
Kathryn DeBruler

TJ's Seafood
Switch it up with a visit to TJ's Seafood, where you can get as fancy ($115 seafood tower) or as chill ($10 banana nut bread pancakes) as your hungry heart desires. 

Chicken, waffles and microgreens — sure, why not? — at Nova.
Kathryn DeBruler

Nova
This Oak Cliff brunch mainstay is as solid as ever, with $3.50 mojitos, bloody marys and Champagne cocktails and cheesy shrimp and grits.  

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Independent Bar & Kitchen
More Info
More Info

2712 Main
Dallas, TX

miles
Nova
More Info
More Info

1417 W. Davis St.
Dallas, TX 75208

214-484-7123

www.novadallas.com

miles
TJ's Seafood Market
More Info
More Info

6025 Royal Lane
Dallas, TX 75230

214-691-2369

tjsseafood.com

miles
Sixty Vines
More Info
More Info

3701 Dallas Parkway
Plano, TX

miles
Malai Kitchen
More Info
More Info

3699 McKinney Avenue, #319
Dallas, Texas 75204

214-599-7857

www.malaikitchen.com/#!contact/c24dg

miles
Armoury D.E.
More Info
More Info

2714 Elm St.
Dallas, TX 75226

972-803-5151

armouryde.com

miles
Pier 247
More Info
More Info

247 W Davis St.
Dallas, TX

miles
Boulevardier
More Info
More Info

408 N. Bishop Ave.
Dallas, TX 75208

214-942-1828

dallasboulevardier.com

miles
Ida Claire
More Info
More Info

5001 Belt Line Rd.
Addison, Texas 75254

214-377-8227

ida-claire.com

