Wake Up With One of the Most Caffeinated Coffee Drinks in Dallas

One in three Americans does not get enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why get more sleep when you can send not-so-healthy amounts of caffeine coursing through your veins? The Dallas-Fort Worth coffee scene is well equipped to accommodate. If you find yourself in need of a boost, stop by one of these coffee shops and order its strongest drink.

Ascension Coffee’s Dokie Dokie

1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District), 200 Crescent Court (Uptown), 1601 Elm St. (Downtown)

A cold brew is generally going to be the most caffeinated beverage at any given coffee shop. This is because the coffee is extracted over a longer period of time, says Eric Madison, Ascension Coffee's director of retail. In the case of Ascension’s Doki Doki, a Japanese iced drip coffee, the brewing process takes about 12 hours. It's brewed through a ceramic filter, so the Doki Doki has a smooth, crisp flavor. This drink is also infused with nitrogen, which gives the coffee an added creaminess, similar to a stout beer. Ascension’s Doki Doki will hit you like a ton of bricks.

EXPAND Don't let the name fool you: Sip Stir Cafe’s light roast packs a caffeine punch. Jacob Vaughn

Sip Stir Cafe’s light roast

3800 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

If you are looking for a soft but still caffeine-spiked drink, this 12-ounce light roast will help thrust you into your day. A standard 8-ounce cup of joe has approximately 145 milligrams of caffeine, but this hot pour-over contains about 217 milligrams. While the pour-over method used at Sip Stir makes its beverages easy to go down the hatch, it might not be the preferred brewing process. One barista says the cafe’s drip machines have been broken ever since he started working there more than a year ago. Nevertheless, this coffee, with hints of cherry, lemon and milk chocolate, will give you the caffeine jitters you seek.