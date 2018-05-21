Wake Up With One of the Most Caffeinated Coffee Drinks in Dallas

One in three Americans does not get enough sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why get more sleep when you can send not-so-healthy amounts of caffeine coursing through your veins? The Dallas-Fort Worth coffee scene is well equipped to accommodate. If you find yourself in need of a boost, stop by one of these coffee shops and order its strongest drink.
Ascension Coffee’s Dokie Dokie
1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District), 200 Crescent Court (Uptown), 1601 Elm St. (Downtown)
A cold brew is generally going to be the most caffeinated beverage at any given coffee shop. This is because the coffee is extracted over a longer period of time, says Eric Madison, Ascension Coffee's director of retail. In the case of Ascension’s Doki Doki, a Japanese iced drip coffee, the brewing process takes about 12 hours. It's brewed through a ceramic filter, so the Doki Doki has a smooth, crisp flavor. This drink is also infused with nitrogen, which gives the coffee an added creaminess, similar to a stout beer. Ascension’s Doki Doki will hit you like a ton of bricks.
Sip Stir Cafe’s light roast
3800 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
If you are looking for a soft but still caffeine-spiked drink, this 12-ounce light roast will help thrust you into your day. A standard 8-ounce cup of joe has approximately 145 milligrams of caffeine, but this hot pour-over contains about 217 milligrams. While the pour-over method used at Sip Stir makes its beverages easy to go down the hatch, it might not be the preferred brewing process. One barista says the cafe’s drip machines have been broken ever since he started working there more than a year ago. Nevertheless, this coffee, with hints of cherry, lemon and milk chocolate, will give you the caffeine jitters you seek.
Dunn Brothers' large espresso
3725 Belt Line Road, Addison
One Dunn Brothers barista says she has only served this next drink a handful of times to one of her regular patrons since she started working. He does not come in any more, she says. Did he die of a heart attack? Probably. Just kidding. Dunn Brothers' large espresso contains three double-shots of its concentrated espresso blend, according to owner Alan Geddie. That is six shots, in case the Doki Doki is hitting you so hard you can't count. The U.S. Department of Agriculture value for one shot of espresso is about 64 milligrams of caffeine, according to caffeineinformer.com. This drink will send your tastebuds to the moon with its not-so-smooth bitterness and muddiness. Make sure you are good and grounded when sipping on this java rocket ship because its 384 milligrams of caffeine could probably send you to the moon as well.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Opening Bell’s Black Eye
409 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)
You might need a pair of boxing gloves for this one. Consisting of a 16-ounce drip coffee mixed with two shots of espresso just for fun, Opening Bell’s Black Eye packs a punch that might knock you on your feet. Austin Hawkins, an Opening Bell barista, says the Black Eye contains approximately 160 to 175 milligrams of caffeine. That is equivalent to drinking a Red Bull and washing it down with a bold shot of espresso. You might as well throw in the towel because you are not going to win this one.
Summer Moon Wood-Fired Coffee's Nitro Moon
6943 Main St., Frisco
Inspired by the early days of American coffee, Summer Moon Wood-Fired Coffee uses brick, fire and wood to create custom roasts. Taste the coffee before you ask why it has invested so much in 19th century technology — just be sure to try the Nitro Moon first. The shop's patented Deep Steep nitro brewing process makes for the drink’s velvety, smooth flavor. One barista says it’s equivalent to about three shots of espresso and is served with in-house creamer — whole milk, heavy whipping cream and a concoction of sweeteners so secret, no one in the cafe is allowed to know its ingredients.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!