Mutt's Canine Cantina's Warm Cider Will Be Man's Best Friend

Dogs? Check. Booze? Check. Butts to sniff? Double check. Mutt's has all the things for a nice afternoon outing. Courtesy of Mutt's Canine Cantina

Dogs have fur coats. People do not. On the rare day that it's actually chilly in Dallas, who really wants to stay inside? Not your dog, that's for sure. So the next time you and your fur-clad friend need an outing, grab a coat and head to Mutt's Canine Cantina. The pups get to enjoy other pups, and you can enjoy their cold weather cider, Man's Best Friend, without the dogs bothering you. They'll be off sniffing butts.

If you want to tackle this winter cocktail at home, here's how:





Man’s Best Friend

1 tablespoon ahole allspice

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon chole cloves

6 oz Real McCoy 12-year rum

2 oz Ysabel Regina brandy

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 tablespoon Tempus Fugit vanilla

4 cups pineapple juice

2 Cinnamon sticks Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan and simmer, then pour into a glass or mug.



Mutt's Canine Cantina, 2889 Cityplace West Blvd.

