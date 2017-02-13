menu

My Fit Foods Closes Abruptly, Shuttering All Eight DFW Locations

My Fit Foods Closes Abruptly, Shuttering All Eight DFW Locations

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 11:55 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
My Fit Foods shuttered abruptly this weekend, deleting all its social media and leaving nothing on their website save for this message to customers.
My Fit Foods shuttered abruptly this weekend, deleting all its social media and leaving nothing on their website save for this message to customers.
My Fit Foods' website
The healthy meal-prep service industry has seen major growth in recent years, with businesses like My Fit Foods and Snap Kitchen offering premade meals focused on whole foods. The services have proven increasingly popular with the CrossFit and Whole30 crowds, but in recent years, it's become an increasingly competitive market.

This weekend, My Fit Foods, an Austin-based company that launched in 2006, abruptly closed all of its stores, including eight DFW locations — three in Dallas proper and one store each in Flower Mound, Las Colinas, Frisco, Plano and Southlake. The company was involved in a legal battle in 2014 over ownership and reportedly closed a few individual stores last week before shuttering every location.

Amid rumors that My Fit Foods subscribers were left in the lurch by the closing, other meal-prep services are offering deals to entice their customer base.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin



