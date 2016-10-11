New Beers, Breweries and Taprooms Coming to DFW This Fall

Division Brewing's Sacred Grove, a sour made with orange and ginger Division Brewing

With so many breweries and seasonal releases — particularly during the fall and winter months — keeping up with what's going on in DFW can be a challenge. Here's a look at new beers coming out and new places and events where you can try them.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.'s The Fascinating Bellman

Last year, DEBC came out with their now-popular Local Legend, a sweet milk stout that debuted after being aged in Jameson barrels. This year, DEBC's newest will be an oak-smoked imperial brown ale aged in Jameson whiskey barrels. DEBC describes it as having "[a]n aroma of bittersweet baker's chocolate and warm vanilla" along with "a flavor of toasted chestnut." Coming in at 7.8 percent ABV, it should be just the kind of beer to keep people warm as the weather cools.

Division Brewing's Sacred Grove Sour and The Onion Man IPA

Over in Arlington, Division is releasing two new beers to their already extensive lineup. Their newest sour beer, Sacred Grove, is brewed with orange and ginger. The Onion Man IPA is described by the brewery as a "nice dank IPA that's earthy and really easy to drink." Both beers are currently available at the brewery.

Whistle Post's Oktoberfest

Up in Pilot Point, Whistle Post Brewing released their Oktoberfest beer, a Marzen lager. This is coming just in time for their own Oktoberfest celebration on the 22nd.

Oak Highlands Brewery's Vanilla Porter

Over in Lake Highlands, OHB's popular vanilla porter will soon be in a can for home and tailgating consumption. For those who have yet to try it, OHB's porter is made with vanilla beans to mesh with the coffee and chocolate flavors.

Texas Ale Project's Somethin' Shady Porter

As TAP expands their canned beer offerings, the next one on their list is the Somethin' Shady Porter. Currently a limited release, the 5.5 percent porter with notes of coffee, chocolate and a blend of roasted malts should be a great choice for fall drinking.

Armadillo Ale Works' Dapper Apple

Continuing their charge back into the DFW market, Denton's Armadillo Ale works is releasing their next brew, an apple-spiced amber ale made with apple juice and apple spices. There will be three events this week celebrating its release; the first will be on Friday at East Side Denton, followed by events at The Bearded Lady in Fort Worth and Craft & Growler in Dallas. Be the first to try another unique fall style that doesn't involve pumpkins.

Steam Theory Brewing Co.'s First Commercial Release

Back in May, the rumor was that Steam Theory Brewing would find a location on Lower Greenville. While a location for the eventual brewpub remains unclear, they did release their first commercial brew at Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery two weeks ago. The beer was a fresh-hopped red ale which was wet-hopped with 40 pounds of freshly picked Chinook hops from Oregon.

Hemisphere Brewing Co.

Hemisphere Brewing in Rockwall was also featured recently in our rundown of upcoming DFW breweries. After some problems back in July getting a gas meter installed, expect Hemisphere to open by the end of the month, down the street from Woodcreek Brewing Co. on the other side of Lake Ray Hubbard.

A whopping 180 pounds of orange blossom honey goes in every batch of HopFusion's Feisty Blonde.

HopFusion Ale Works

Profiled back in the summer, the much anticipated HopFusion Ale Works looks close to opening in Fort Worth's Southside neighborhood. Recently, they finished installing their brew tanks (which were named thanks to suggestions on their Facebook page) and posted a pic of 180 pounds of honey being added to their Feisty Blonde batch. According to comments on their Facebook, they should be appearing in Fort Worth bars again soon, and their taproom is two or three weeks from opening.

White Rock Alehouse Brewing Co.

While an opening date has yet to be announced, Lakewood will soon have its own brewpub located in the shopping center at 7331 Gaston Ave. White Rock Alehouse describes itself as "[f]ounded by Lake Highlands residents, White Rock Alehouse is 'redefining local' by bringing flagship craft beers from other cities to our community."

New Main Brewing in Pantego

Since every town in DFW needs its own brewery, Pantego's New Main Brewing recently acquired a building just off Pioneer Parkway. The building is two stories, with a cold room and bar on the first level and separate taproom area overlooking the entire brewery on the second level. New Main also plans to have a special event room, as well as a backyard patio and beer garden.

LUCK's 3-Year Anniversary Party

Trinity Groves' ever-popular LUCK is having their third anniversary party on Oct. 23. LUCK will be tapping a number of rare beers from local breweries, but for those who wish to check out up-and-coming breweries before anyone else, the following breweries will be present with samples: Oak Cliff Brewing Co., New Main Brewing Co., Hop and Sting Brewing Co., The Fort Brewing Co., Cowtown Brewing Company, ThirstyBro Brewing, and Dirty Job Brewing.

