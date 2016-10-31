New Chef-Driven Smokehouse Smoky Rose Will Bring 'Refined Rustic' Meats to East Dallas

Brontosaurus bone smoked short rib with parmesan mash, roasted asparagus and au jus. Kathy Tran/Courtesy of Smoky Rose

Across from the Dallas Arboretum in East Dallas, a new spot is in the works: Smoky Rose, "a chef-driven smokehouse in a relaxed garden setting," according to a press release:

The new neighborhood-dining destination aims to provide a comfortable experience with a relaxed interior, large patio, open smokehouse and beautifully landscaped garden area serving lunch and dinner. The rustically refined menu is paired with thoughtfully selected wines and local beers. Co-owner David Cash explains, “this has been a long, exciting road preparing for the unveiling of Smoky Rose, and I am proud of our team for working hard to craft an experience – from menu to design to service and more — that we think will be a great addition to the well-established East Dallas neighborhood.”

Chef David “Spoon” Gauthier Kathy Tran/Courtesy of Smoky Rose

Chef David "Spoon" Gauthier moved from Tennessee to run the new restaurant. His menu will have a smokehouse backbone with a wider array of dishes meant "appeal to the 'ladies who lunch' and broad audience." Here's more from the release:

Although this restaurant is inspired by its custom smokehouse, Executive Chef David Gauthier’s menu will also feature dishes that appeal to a broad audience. Lighter dishes play an integral role and take inspiration from the garden. The menu will feature items such as Beet Salad, Kale Salad, Apple Salad, Airline Chicken Breast with cauliflower puree, asparagus, house pickles; Smoked Pork Loin with roasted root vegetables, banana sweet mash, apple and onion veloute; Sweet and Smoky Salmon with leek risotto, sautéed greens and maple glaze. Lunch will offer most of the same starters, salads and sides from the dinner menu but will also feature sandwiches from the smokehouse. Smoked meats by the ½ pound or pound have their own dedicated place on the menus as well.



Considering Dallas' unending love for smoked meats — and the fast growth of East Dallas' culinary and bar scene — this spot could prove popular. Smoky Rose is slated to open at 8602 Garland Road this winter.

Smoky Rose, 8602 Garland Road, 469-776-5655. Proposed hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

