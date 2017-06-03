Three New Dallas Bars and Booze-Slingers to Hit Up This Weekend

Bar & Garden gives the liquor store a much-needed upgrade. Tim Cox

Tired of all your old haunts? Whether you're looking for a locally brewed beer, a glass of bubbly or a reasonably priced bottle of riesling, here are three places to check out.

Bar & Garden does not look like your average liquor store — because it isn't. Tim Cox

Bar & Garden

3314 Ross Ave.

At this new Ross Avenue retailer, you'll find additive-free liquor and natural wines that are free of powdered tannins, stabilizers, acid controllers and other additives. The prices are surprisingly reasonable, there are frequent tastings and the shop is right next to Burgundy's Local, a local, grass-fed, rancher-run meat market.

Pegasus City Brewery has a small open-air porch not far from the taproom. Brent Nuss

Pegasus City Brewery

2222 Vantage St.

The latest addition to the DFW beer scene brings yet another fun brewery and taproom to the Design District. Pegasus City Brewery boasts art deco design touches, an open-air porch near the taproom and beers like the Sixth Floor porter and Highpoint, a lighter "porch ale."

Neighborhood Cellar has welcoming vibes and refreshingly low prices. Courtesy of Neighborhood Cellar

Neighborhood Cellar

246 W. Davis St.

What used to be Wine Poste in Bishop Arts is now Neighborhood Cellar, a wine bar with welcoming vibes and refreshingly low prices. “Whether you want to spend $10 a bottle, $5 a glass, or whether you want to put something in your cellar for a few years, we can help with that,” says co-owner Nick Mulenos.

