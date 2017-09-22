Painkillers and Rooftop Bars: Four New Dallas Bars to Check out This Weekend

If you're looking for an over-the-top, Instagrammable cocktail, the new Bar Stellar may be the place for you. Courtesy of Bar Stellar

Tired of the same old watering hole? Switch things up this weekend by visiting one of the city's new bars, which run the gamut from fancy rooftop bars to vintage motorcycle shops with cheap granddad beer.

Bar Stellar

Stellar on Henderson Avenue was a disaster, so it was no surprise when the bar changed ownership and shifted its concept. The former Vickery Park space is now Bar Stellar, which boasts dramatic cocktails and an Instagram-minded redesign. While we have yet to whet our whistles at the new Bar Stellar, it's worth a visit to see if this Knox-Henderson bar has what it takes to survive in a competitive food and drink neighborhood.

Harlowe MXM's rooftop patio has plenty of space to take in a view of Deep Ellum and downtown. Courtesy of Austin Marc Graf

Harlowe MXM

This massive new food and drink complex in Deep Ellum boasts three concepts and a massive rooftop patio with a phenomenal burger.

Cheap granddad beer and moto culture is in ample supply at the new Local Moto in Oak Cliff. Beth Rankin

Local Moto + Provisions

If you dig coffee, cold-pressed juice, fancy toast, vintage motorcycles or cheap granddad beers, the new Local Moto in Oak Cliff is the spot for you. This combination motorcycle repair shop and cafe, adjacent to Local Press + Brew, has a fun selection of $3 granddad beers like Schlitz and Old Milwaukee, and it's serving killer coffee and a small menu of snacks.

Shoals' painkiller is the classic tiki cocktail of your Deep Ellum dreams. Melissa Hennings

Shoals

This laid-back new bar specializes in $10 classic cocktails, vinyl and phenomenal bar snacks. This is the kind of place where you can revel in the thoughtful details, from the reusable metal straws to the stellar vinyl selection and impeccable service. For those complaining about the Uptown-ification of Deep Ellum, this Elm Street bar is your reprieve.

