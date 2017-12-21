Even a Fried Chicken Breakfast Burrito Can't Save the Bland New Brunch at Street's Fine Chicken

91.3. According to the National Chicken Council, that’s how many pounds of chicken Americans will have consumed, per capita, in 2017. If that projection holds, it will mean that we as a country ate more of our fine, feathered friends than ever before in one year. And can you blame us? Chicken is a cheap source of protein — 166 percent less expensive than pork and 336 percent less expensive than beef, on average. And because of its neutral flavor, chicken lends itself to a wide array of recipes and cuisines, everything from coq au vin to tandoori.

It makes sense, then, that we’ve seen a crop of yardbird-centric restaurants pop up in recent years, from Chicken Scratch to Whistle Britches to Street's Fine Chicken. Street’s — named after its originators, the father-son restaurateurs Gene and Marco Street — opened its first location on Cedar Springs in 2015. A second location on Forest Lane opened earlier this year. And with promises of hormone-free, Texas-reared chicken brined in lemon, sea salt and herbs de Provence, Street’s casts its siren-cluck to hungry omnivores far and wide.

Being hungry omnivores ourselves, we stopped in at the Cedar Springs location to try out its new brunch. Street’s likes to set the tone before you open the menu with portraits of magnificent chickens adorning the main wall, egg-shaped salt and pepper shakers, and yolk-yellow vinyl covering the booth seats.