New Lowest Greenville Cocktail Bar, ABV, Is a Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Hidden in a Wine Bar

If you're a longtime Dallas resident, you'll remember the staple Lowest Greenville haunt Crown & Harp. The day it closed, you were more than likely crushed. Lowest Greenville is finally seeing a new face in the space: ABV Establishment, a place that is very like to raise your BAC.

Perched atop Leela’s Raw Bar, ABV is almost the yin to the wine bar's yang. On the street, you're faced with the option to walk straight into a bright and beautiful space with marble tables and white subway-tiled walls with decor "inspired by Napa Valley," or a black, signless door to its right. You feel a little like Alice deciding between returning to the party or following the White Rabbit down the dark hole.

Once you choose your path to the second floor, you're greeted with a very different scene. A bar stretches across most of the wall opposite the entrance with plush seating on the left and bar stools behind you. Everything (we repeat: everything) is black with brass accents. There's bizarre art on every wall and a somewhat grand chandelier upping the space's haute factor.