Six New Dallas Restaurants That Are Definitely Worth the Hype

The team behind Wabi House recently opened Sumo Shack near SMU, and this menu has some seriously fun touches. The Tokyo Dog is made with beef sausage, bonito flakes, nori, scallion, sesame seeds, spicy ketchup and kewpie mayo. Kathy Tran

There are so many restaurants opening across North Texas right now that it's nearly impossible to keep up — and it's even harder to suss out the spots that are worth the hype. If you're looking to try something new this week, here are six new Dallas restaurants that are well worth exploring right now:

Taquero serves choriqueso (front) and chicken pastor . Brian Reinhart

Taquero

1601 Singleton Blvd.

The Singleton Boulevard taco scene just keeps getting better. The latest addition to an already stellar taco line-up is Taquero, not far from Dallas taco heavy-hitters Trompo and Tacos Mariachi. Under the direction of chef Fino Rodriguez, this tiny taqueria is turning out great (and cheap) dishes. On your first visit, try the taco al pastor ($2), made with chicken instead of the traditional pork; the choriqueso ($2) a mini-quesadilla of molten Oaxacan cheese and chorizo; or the Huachinango ($2.50), a fried fish taco with a deep, dark, super-crisp batter.

Sassetta, the latest Headington project in the Design District, is already getting rave reviews. Courtesy of Sassetta

Sassetta

1617 Hi Line Dr.

Sassetta, the second offering in a three-part, 10,000-square-foot food and drink complex in the Design District, has already proven itself as a solid spot to sample Italian small plates, salads, pasta and pizza. Try the charred Spanish octopus ($14), ramp tortelloni in tomato broth ($14) or oyster mushroom pizza with baby kale, mozzarella and chilies ($13). The beautifully designed restaurant is open for dinner and will expand into lunch service soon.

Junction Craft Kitchen, the permanent iteration of chef Josh Harmon's stint at Kitchen LTO, serves shrimp and octopus agua chile ceviche. Kathy Tran/Courtesy of Junction

Junction Craft Kitchen

2901 Elm St.

Chef Josh Harmon nailed his stint at Kitchen LTO — Dallas' "permanent pop-up" restaurant that changed chefs and concepts every six months — so well that Kitchen LTO was killed off and replaced by Junction Craft Kitchen, a new Deep Ellum restaurant serving Harmon's LTO greatest hits along with a curious array of dishes that walk the line between Asian fare and Southern classics. Sample inventive dishes like boudin bao ($13), family-style miso pork belly ($44) and seasonal banchan ($2 each).