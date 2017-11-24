Dumplings, Tex-Mex and Smoked Meat: 6 New Dallas Restaurants to Take Visiting Family

Take the fam to Hello Dumpling for inexpensive but delicious noodles and dumplings.

Thanksgiving is behind us, but many of us still have guests in town through the weekend, or maybe even the month. This raises the question: Now that we can't hide behind the business of a Thanksgiving feast, what on earth are we going to do with our relatives all weekend?

Once you're wiped out from shopping at NorthPark Center and perusing the Dallas Arboretum, there's only one thing left to do: eat. Luckily, Dallas is a prime city for doing just that. Here are six new restaurants where you can show off the diversity of Dallas dining.

Hello Dumpling

1146 Peavy Road (East Dallas)

This happy new East Dallas eatery is a great beginners' spot for family members not fully versed in Chinese street food. Treat everyone to shareable plates of pan-fried dumplings, slurp comforting bowls of beef noodle soup and sip a matcha boba tea or two. Chef-owner June Chow has created a small but mighty menu of dishes that are particularly comforting on a chilly day. An added bonus: Hello Dumpling is BYOB and is at the same intersection as several of East Dallas' best restaurants, including bottle shop and sandwich spot Goodfriend Package and local roaster Cultivar Coffee (inside Goodfriend Package).

Artist Jorge Pardo used 27,857 ceramic tiles to give Commissary an eye-popping interior and exterior. Courtesy of Commissary

Commissary

1217 Main St. (downtown)

You can't do Dallas right without a stroll through downtown, especially now that it's all lit up for Christmas. Show the fam how downtowners eat by stopping at the chic new breakfast, lunch and dinner spot Commissary, which has something for every family member, whether it's a simple salad, a fresh-baked bagel or a charcuterie board. When you're done, walk the two blocks to the Joule to show off the artsy hotel's offerings, such as the coffee bar Weekend, the Taschen Library and downstairs cocktail den Midnight Rambler.

Impress the kiddos in your family by treating them to a meal at a restaurant specializing in grilled cheese. Beth Rankin

Melted

1715 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

We can hear your little cousins now: You guys have an entire restaurant dedicated to grilled cheese? After blowing their minds by telling them we actually have two grilled cheese restaurants, take them to the city's newest: Melted, now open in The Cedars. Whether you want a classic grilled cheese or something stuffed with pulled pork and pickles, it's a fun and family friendly restaurant. If you're with family members who dig beer, head a few blocks away to the new home of Four Corners Brewing Co., which has a taproom that's open to the public.

El Vecino True Tex Mex opened just east of White Rock Lake in mid-October, and the enchiladas are a must-order. Brian Reinhart

El Vecino

718 N. Buckner Blvd. (East Dallas)

It's inevitable that any visitor who darkens your doorstep this year will ask for one thing: Tex-Mex. This year, skip the packed, underwhelming chains and take your family to the new El Vecino True Tex Mex near White Rock Lake. Try the Charley’s Choice ($13.95), a combo plate of three enchiladas (each with a different filling and sauce), poblano rice and refried beans. El Vecino makes its mole in house, too.

Try a hot pastrami sandwich from The Meat Shop with Robert Earl Keen Amber Ale from Pedernales Brewing. That's Texas, baby. Brian Reinhart

The Meat Shop

4410 W. Lovers Lane (Park Cities)

If there's one thing Dallas excels at, it's meat — and beef in particular. This new Park Cities butcher shop and restaurant is closed Black Friday, but take visitors there Saturday to play cornhole and snack on killer pastrami sandwiches. On the way out, buy a bottle of wine and a few steaks to cook at home if everyone's tired of eating out.

It's not a visit to Dallas without a little brisket. Nick Rallo

Ferris Wheelers Backyard BBQ

1950 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)

Barbecue is a cornerstone of Dallas dining. Treat your family to the city's newest barbecue spot, Ferris Wheelers, which serves killer fried okra, solid brisket and the most amazing jalapeño-cheese links, made by Dallas butcher institution Rudolph's Market. Pop into Ferris Wheelers on the weekend and you may get a chance to ride the working Ferris wheel on the patio.

