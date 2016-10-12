New Deep Ellum Cocktail Bar STIRR Offers Craft Cocktails With a Hell of a View

EXPAND It may be a haul to get to the rooftop at Stirr, but the view makes the trek worth it. Susie Oszustowicz

You may have heard stirrings about the newest concept to come to Deep Ellum, STIRR. They're more than just rumors (finally), with an impending opening later this week. The open industrial space on the corner of Main and Crowdus (formerly Blind Lemon) has been turned industrial chic with cozy elements like plush chairs and throwback pictures of downtown Dallas in its heyday. Milkshake Concepts, the group behind Uptown's Citizen, wanted to give Deep Ellum "a refined yet casual gathering" place for friends.

Make your way up the many steps adorned with quaint quotes to the 3,000-square-foot enclosed rooftop space and enjoy sweeping views of downtown, a full bar open until 2 a.m., a selfie booth and snacks from the patio menu. Brunch will also be served on the rooftop. Just make sure to tip your wait staff well if you eat, because they have to physically run up and down the stairs to get your food.

EXPAND They're on the florescent sign bandwagon ... and it's what you'll be saying the day after you visit STIRR. Susie Oszustowicz

The culinary team led by chef Chad Bowden brings diners modern American fare and craft cocktail options. To start, dive into their poblano pepper mac, the flash-fried calamari or the sumptuous steak tartare with truffle oil. Or go for the sweet slab bacon drizzled with maple bourbon brown sugar and double down with the Babe's Old Fashioned made with bacon fat-infused Rittenhouse Rye and chocolate liqueur.

EXPAND Pig out on the Sweet Slab Bacon. Susie Oszustowicz

The kitchen full of chefs and preppers can be seen from the dining room and features an Argentinian grill where most of their meats are smoked over pecan wood. Entree options feature items like the frontier rib-eye (a dry-aged 20-oz. rib-eye served with fries on a cutting board), vanilla scallops with vanilla corn sauce and tofu tikka masala.

EXPAND The seared Texas striped bass Susie Oszustowicz

The cocktail program from bar manager Tony Martinez (formerly of Nickel and Rye) has some classics and fun twists like the Bee's Knees (gin, honey and lemon) and the Final Word, with a twist of a chartreuse dust rim. Or get basic and order the Girl From Dallas, complete with strawberry purée ice cubes. After dinner, cap off your meal with one of their after-dinner drinks like the bourbon lift, with fluffy egg white crowning it. Or go for a cold Irish coffee made with coffee liqueur. Head upstairs to the rooftop for one of their two large-format options, the seasonal sangria or the sweet escape.

EXPAND Get basic with the Girl From Dallas, made with Lillet Blanc and strawberry purée ice cubes. Courtesy of STIRR

Milkshake Concepts' owners Imran and Asim Sheikh also plan to open Nikkei, an "experimental" Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, later this quarter on Cedar Springs. If it's anything close to STIRR, then Dallas should be on alert.

STIRR, 2803 Main St. Suite #110 (Deep Ellum), stirrdallas.com

