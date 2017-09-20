Chicken-Fried Spam and Oreo Beer: More New Foods Coming to the 2017 State Fair of Texas

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Waffle Balls (14 tickets) are not new this year, but if you're looking for something deep fried, the fair just announced several greasy newcomers. Beth Rankin

The recent Big Tex Choice Awards gave us a peek at some of the new dishes at this year's State Fair of Texas, but those 10 dishes are by no means the only newcomers you'll find scattered around the fair. Yesterday, the fair released a list of other new dishes, and while it didn't include descriptions, it's safe to say that many of these dishes speak for themselves. The fair begins Sept. 29.

