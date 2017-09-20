Chicken-Fried Spam and Oreo Beer: More New Foods Coming to the 2017 State Fair of Texas
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Waffle Balls (14 tickets) are not new this year, but if you're looking for something deep fried, the fair just announced several greasy newcomers.
The recent Big Tex Choice Awards gave us a peek at some of the new dishes at this year's State Fair of Texas, but those 10 dishes are by no means the only newcomers you'll find scattered around the fair. Yesterday, the fair released a list of other new dishes, and while it didn't include descriptions, it's safe to say that many of these dishes speak for themselves. The fair begins Sept. 29.
- Fried Mango Loco at Fruteria Cano
- Jalapeño Popcorn at Pioneer Kettle Korn
- Pineapple Float at Pineapple Man
- Chicken-Fried Spam Fries at Stiffler’s Sweet Spot
- Caramel Sea Salt Beer at Stiffler’s Sweet Spot
- Deep-Fried Slovacek’s Garlic Pepper Jack Sausage Wrapped with Bacon on a Stick at Darn Good Corn
- Crab Meat Jalapeño Poppers at Villa’s Seafood Village
- Chicken Jalapeño Poppers at Villa’s Seafood Village
- Veggie Hot Dog at Lone Star Pizza
- Spicy Garlic Fries at Stuffed Wings
- Deep-Fried Bacon Wrapped Mozzarella Cheese by Old Mill Inn Restaurant
- Shrimp Po Boy with Siracha Cilantro Aioli by Old Mill Inn Restaurant
- Grilled Chicken Burrito by Old Mill Inn Restaurant
- Turkey Caesar Wrap by Old Mill Inn Restaurant
- Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae at Ms. Ruth’s
- Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar at Chef Cassy’s Creations
- Crawfish Lollipop at Benavides Nachos
- Fried Arroz Con Pollo at Ranchero Norteño
- Oreo Beer at Barrera’s
- Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick at Chef Cassy’s Creations
- Cajun Fried Devil Eggs at Larry’s Bar & Grill
- Deep-Fried Root Beer Float with Dragon’s Breath by Scrumbscious Pie Co.
- Fried El Paso at Trio on the Green
- Beer Battered Beef Jerky at Crazy Otto's
