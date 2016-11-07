New Maple Avenue Pizza Joint Promises Pizza with a Side of Social Justice

Social Pie opened recently on Maple Avenue. Courtesy of Social Pie

Behind the patio and open garage door of Social Pie is a dark dining room lit only by a single chandelier. The low lighting and the outside air make this an intimate place to have dinner, and the pizza and cause behind it make it worth returning.

There’s a simple menu printed on a wooden board as you approach the counter to order — the usual pies you’d expect, pepperoni, margherita and some others like a pizza with chicken, spinach, olive and goat cheese.

This is an imperfectly floppy pizza. The dough is thin and tastes alright, but pulling out a piece from the pie and having the slice drop the ingredients to the plate is a letdown. You might have to break the rules and use a fork and knife.

The margherita was standard, letting the flavor of that red sauce come through. The Mighty Meat was better, topped with pepperoni and Jimmy’s sausage (of course) and surprisingly good ham. While the flavors of wild mushroom, gouda and goat cheese came together well, that particular slice of pizza needed salt and came out cold.

You can order most pizzas by the slice or get the whole 14-inch pie, and there are a few salads and greens to choose from, including the Italia, a sandwich with ricotta, Jimmy’s sausage, hot pesto, banana pepper, mozzarella and arugula.

The beer on tap boasts the usual suspects — because who doesn’t like Blood and Honey? — along with other local and Texas brews. The wine list is fine and reasonably priced.

Social Pie also is pushing to have a green business: Guests are invited to bring their own coffee cup for a free cup at brunch, to-go boxes are compostable, office paper supplies are recycled stock and you won’t get a glass of water unless you ask for it.

When visiting the restaurant’s website, one part is consistent: “Our mission is simple — give back as much as possible.”

That mission isn’t yet as consistent in the restaurant’s dining room.

The plan is to have five percent of every pizza go to an organization of the customer’s choice. Social Pie picks three a month, then you choose which one you want to help when you order your pizza.

Right now, they’re still selecting a third option (Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Dallas are the current two). The plan is to have customers vote on the website for the next round.

It sounds like a nice mission that they highlight on the site. Right now, there’s no language about that on the walls of the restaurant, nor did anyone speak to us about it while we were there, but the plan is to have three large boards with information on each agency.

Business seems steady and the pizza’s decent. Once the logistics of the good deeds come together — which they say is hopefully by the end of the month — that pizza will taste even better.

Social Pie, 5855 Maple Ave.

