Two More Restaurants Coming to Victory Park: Asian Lounge Imoto and Wine Bar Burgundy Swine

A rendering of what the "new" Victory Park will look like.

Victory Park is in the process of building eight new restaurants slated to open in 2018, and the neighborhood just announced two of the latest: Imoto, "an Asian kitchen and bar" from Tracy Rathbun (Shinsei, Lovers Seafood & Market) and a wine bar called Burgundy Swine. Via a press release:

"Imoto, the Japanese word for “little sister,” will provide upscale dining with a Pan-Asian kitchen, traditional sushi bar, and an extensive list of cocktails, wine and sake. The menu will incorporate a contemporary style into traditional recipes and flavors, including everything from shared tapas to sharable plates. The bar-centric concept will have modern Asian interiors and a social atmosphere with a late-night lounge and DJ, as well as an impressive private event space. Imoto is scheduled to open on Victory Park Lane in late spring 2018. ... "Burgundy Swine will be a modern take on the traditional wine bar, promising the most unique wine program in the city. The evolving glass, bottle, and on tap list will be created by a group of local sommeliers covering wine regions from Europe to Texas, with an emphasis on the Burgundy region of France. All wines will be available for retail purchase, and a private tasting room will be available for groups and special events. The open, airy space will include a dog friendly patio, lounge style seating and fire pit, and is scheduled to open in spring 2018 next to Olivella’s."



Other new concepts already slated to open next year in Victory Park: Mesero, a restaurant by This & That Concepts (High Fives, The Standard Pour), a bar by Brooke Humphries (Barcadia, Beauty Bar, Pints & Quarts), and "a 24,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment concept in Victory Plaza by Humphries and Elias Pope’s 8020 Hospitality" (HG Sply Co.).

The neighborhood is also getting new retail tenants, including Yoga Pod, Luxe Dental, Orangetheory Fitness, and Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas.

