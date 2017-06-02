menu

Ghost on More Than Your Tinder Date With a New Downtown Dallas Ghost Pub Crawl

What to Do (And Eat) This Weekend in Dallas: Pop-Up Ramen, Brew the Cure and Barbecue


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ghost on More Than Your Tinder Date With a New Downtown Dallas Ghost Pub Crawl

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
We doubt anyone's surprised to learn that the Adolphus Hotel has a prominent spot on a haunted Dallas pub crawl.
We doubt anyone's surprised to learn that the Adolphus Hotel has a prominent spot on a haunted Dallas pub crawl.
Courtesy of The Adolphus
A A

Dallasites have more haunting them than just exes. After years of a noticeable absence of local ghost tours (there used to be a company running tours in the West End), a new company, Nightly Spirits, has launched a haunted pub crawl downtown.

Don't expect this to be like any other walking tour you've done in Dallas; it's equal parts ghost tour and boozy pub crawl. During the one-mile walking tour, you'll visit four downtown bars with plenty of time to grab a drink and calm your nerves at each spot. We suggest a shot at Press Box Grill to keep the spirits up.

Between stops and at each location, your ostentatiously dressed guide shares stories of hauntings and encounters, some that are confirmed by the bartenders serving your drinks. Most stories are based on Dallas history; others are rumors. You'll only hear stories that are more than 10 years old because there's an embargo on recent occurrences, but guests won't be stopped from sharing their own spooky tales.

Tours start at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and, obviously, guests must be at least 21 years old. The 2.5-hour tour costs $25 per person, but call ahead for group rates. Nightly Spirits also runs tours in Washington, D.C., Denver, Atlanta and Houston.

Our tip: Head into the experience with a good attitude (any maybe a drink to warm you up), or you won't have a ghost of a chance of enjoying yourself. Vocal skeptics need not apply.

Susie Oszustowicz

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >