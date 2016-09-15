menu

Nine Awesome Food Events, September 15-18: GrapeFest, Oktoberfest and Beats with Eats

Nine Awesome Food Events, September 15-18: GrapeFest, Oktoberfest and Beats with Eats

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Kathryn DeBruler
Addison Oktoberfest will span four days, with all the Paulaner and polka you can handle.EXPAND
Addison Oktoberfest will span four days, with all the Paulaner and polka you can handle.
Kathy Tran
Swirl, sniff and become one with your inner Frasier Crane at GrapeFest. This marks the 30th year for what is hailed as the biggest wine fest in the Southwest. Sample wines from Texas to Australia and everywhere in between as part of guided tastings. Truly, there's something for every wino at GrapeFest, and admission starts at $8.

What it be: 30th Annual GrapeFest 

When it do: 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 17
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where dat is: 636 S Main St., Grapevine

*****

When Jacques Pepin first tasted American apple pie, he thought that the spices commonly used — cinnamon, nutmeg, mace — obliterated the taste of the apples. He came around eventually, and now appreciates the autumnal flavors afforded by the spices. You're an American. You like cinnamon in your apple pie. You could talk about this with Jacques at his book signing. Or you could thank him for teaching you how to debone a sole, clean leeks or prep a mirepoix. Whatever you do, don't forget to pick up his latest book, "Poulet & Legumes," and his autograph, too. Happy cooking.

What it be: Jacques Pepin Cookbook Signing 

When it do: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where dat is: Sur La Table, 4525 Cole Ave. Suite 190

*****

Ah yes, Oktoberfest. While its translation has become fuzzy with waning sobriety levels, "Oktoberfest" is a word Germans use to describe the sacred time of year when Americans participate in collective drinking facilitated by steins. Addison's Oktoberfest is no exception. This four-day event features German favorites including Paulaner Bier, sauerkraut and strudel. And what would an Oktoberfest be without plenty of lederhosen-busting schuhplattlering going on? Admission is free on Thursday and $10 for ages 13 and up the remaining three days of the fest.

What it be: Addison Oktoberfest 

When it do: 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15
6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 16
Noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17
Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where dat is: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Dr.

*****

Beats and Eats is a new chef and live music series that will span the next three months. Each month brings new eats and new beats: This month it's Graham Dodds (Wayward Sons, Bolsa) and Charley Crockett, who recently appeared on NPR's World Cafe. The four-course menu features some enticing dishes like lamb brisket biscuits, Dodds'

famous rabbit agnolotti

and oxtail ragout. Each course will be complimented by a cocktail, and the meal will be followed by a post dinner concert. Tickets ($75) also include pre and post-dinner drinks, and a portion of the proceeds benefit Promise of Peace Community Garden.

What it be: Beats and Eats 

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

Where dat is: Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

Summer may have unofficially ended (thanks a lot, Labor Day), but that doesn't mean you can't spend Friday evening with a bourbon cocktail in one hand a plate of barbecue in the other. Head to Witherspoon Distillery, where brisket prepared by Triple G Relief team will be available for purchase and where cocktails, homemade sodas and fresh juices will be flowing. This event benefits Triple G, whose nonprofit organization provides fresh food to those affected by recent disasters. The evening will also include free distillery tours, live music and bottle engraving.

What it be: Texas Bourbon and BBQ For a Cause

When it do: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where dat is: Witherspoon Distillery, 225 S. Charles St., Lewisville

*****

To those who say charcuterie is passe, we say here, try this pâté. And then this salami and some prosciutto and, yes, don't forget those cheeses over there. Scardello will host a charcuterie and cheese tasting with accompanying wine this weekend. Tickets are $40 per person. Should the event sell out, call 214-219-1300 to put your name on the waiting list.

What it be: Charcuterie and Cheese 

When it do: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16

Where dat is: Scardello, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

Yes, there is a Dallas Margarita Society and yes, they are having a pub crawl. The crawl will snake its way through Deep Ellum before ending in an after-party at Deep Ellum Brewing Company. Tickets are $45 and include three drinks at participating bars, drink specials and an obligatory commemorative T-shirt and glass.

What it be: Dallas Margarita Society Ellum Fest Pub Crawl and Party 

When it do: Noon Saturday, Sept. 17

Where dat is: Sign-in at St. Pete's Dancing Marlin, 2730 Commerce St.

*****

If you're looking for an alternative to Addison's Oktoberfest, Oak Highlands Brewery has you covered with German beer, sausages, lawn games and live music. This is a ticketless event, with a portion of all Oktoberfest beer sales going to benefit the Breast Cancer Can Stick It Foundation.

What it be: Oktoberfest at OHB 

When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where dat is: Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road

*****

The second season of Knife’s Sunday Cinema Series continues this Sunday with a screening of "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou." Nosh on Knife's gourmet snacks and beers from Four Corners Brewing Company while you take in Zissou and his submersible. Tickets are $35, with $10 of each ticket sold going to support the Dallas Film Society.

What it be: Sunday Cinema Series: The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou 

When it do: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Where dat is: Knife, 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

*****
